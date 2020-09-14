Sanlorenzo yachts heading to the UK as Ancasta partnership announced

One of Italy’s finest yachting imports looks set to become even more popular in the UK after Sanlorenzo agreed a new partnership with Ancasta.

Under the deal, the British yacht sales and service expert will establish Sanlorenzo UK, with offices on the Hamble and in London.

“Sanlorenzo is the leading producer of luxury motor yachts in the 20-50 metre sector to such an extent it is now used as the industry benchmark,” said Ancasta Group managing director Nick Griffith.

“The design, quality of build and commitment to its owners is unparalleled, consequently we are delighted that Sanlorenzo has trusted the team at Sanlorenzo UK with representing the brand here in the UK.

“We have a very strong team, well supported, who will ensure Sanlorenzo is well represented in this very important market.”

Sanlorenzo’s current offering ranges from the 23.75m SX76 crossover yacht, right up to its 64m steel flagship superyacht Attila, which was launched in May 2019. Sanlorenzo also builds the 42-70ft Bluegame range.

Based in Ameglia, with further facilities in Viareggio and Massa, Sanlorenzo currently boasts an order book worth €613million.