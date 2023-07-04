Best adventure boats: Free ebook available to download now

Adventure boats are all the rage right now, and our comprehensive ebook will help you decide which is the right one for you...

Some people will tell you boats are all about compromise, but when it comes to adventure boats, it seems you really can have the best of both worlds.

Tough enough to withstand some seriously foul weather, but sporty enough to thrill your guests on a sunny day, it’s not difficult to see why this type of boat is booming in popularity right now.

Traditionally a staple of Scandinavian manufacturers, these days you’ll find the best boat brands from all across Europe building rugged adventure boats.

To help you navigate this particularly busy area of the market, we’ve put together a comprehensive 24-page guide as part of the August 2023 issue of MBY (out July 6).

But if you’re not an MBY subscriber, fear not – you can download our A-Z of Adventure Boats ebook for free right now.

Recommended videos for you

Inside you’ll find an introduction to 12 of Europe’s most highly revered adventure boat manufacturers, plus we pick out what we think is the best model in their current range.

Our free ebook is now available to read on issuu.com