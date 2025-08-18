Outer Reef 780 Adventure: The ultimate long-range explorer *Sponsored*

Sponsored Content created with Outer Reef Yachts



If you want unlimited off-grid adventure with superyacht-level luxury, Outer Reef has just the thing



Outer Reef is no stranger to premium bluewater cruisers. Since its foundation in Fort Lauderdale nearly 30 years ago, this multi award-winning American builder has forged a stellar international reputation for long-range luxury motoryachts that combine go-anywhere capability with class-leading comfort. But this latest addition to the fleet looks like one of its most exciting yachts yet…

Adventure line flagship

The new 780 Adventure takes its place as Outer Reef’s largest and most capable Adventure-line motoryacht. Created in collaboration with Dutch shipyard, Lynx Yachts, and built at the firm’s new production facility in the Netherlands, it takes full advantage of Holland’s peerless pedigree in oceangoing superyachts with a fast displacement hull form built entirely from steel.

That means extra strength and long-term durability, as well as greater impact resistance, easier customisation and simpler repairs.

Tough but lightweight aluminium topsides also play their part in keeping the centre of gravity as low as possible for optimised sea manners. And the inherent weight and strength of steel, allied to Outer Reef’s sound-mitigating technologies and zero-speed stabilisers, means a smoother, quieter experience both during exposed sea passages and at anchor. With an impressive 140 gross tons, she is one of the largest volume yachts in her class.

Long-range autonomy

If these dynamic traits are critical assets for the off-grid mariner, so is the Outer Reef’s capacity to operate for long spells away from shoreside support. With 15,000L of fuel as standard, you can expect the upgraded Caterpillar diesels to deliver a top end of around 18 knots, as well as transoceanic cruising range in the region of 4,000 nautical miles.

For extra autonomy, the standard fit-out also includes a 4,000L freshwater tank and 1,000L of black water capacity, as well as extensive storage for expedition kit. And there’s a range of options for the stowage and deployment of tenders, jet skis and water toys too.

User-friendly cabins

As a 78ft yacht with a 22ft beam and a classically upright, trawler-style profile, the 780 Adventure certainly delivers plenty of internal volume but it’s the customisation potential that really hits home.

You get four guest cabins as standard, plus a pair of additional ensuite bunk cabins forward, enabling you to sleep as many as 12 guests or eight guests and four crew. But for extra luxury, you can also combine the two midships cabins into a single full-beam owner’s suite with a large transverse bathroom. And as you would expect of a custom builder like Outer Reef, the main and upper decks are equally configurable.

Custom-ready decks

The main deck comes with a large sociable aft cockpit, sheltered from the weather, by the overhead flybridge and side extensions at the aft end of the superstructure. You can spec the large aft “Sports Locker” as a dive centre too and the bow space supplements that with plenty of room for a crane, a 6m tender and a pair of Jet Skis. But you can also opt for the extended saloon, in which case the superstructure extends further aft, reducing the size of the external cockpit but mitigating the impact of that with a sociable foredeck lounge.

The upper deck also enables you to finesse the balance between recreational luxury and expedition capability. It comes with a central dining area, a port wet bar, an aft island sunbed and a forward helm with wraparound companion seating. But again, there are options – most notably, exchanging the upper helm for a full wraparound seating zone and trading that aft sunbed for a large open deck with a davit and tender.

Easy-access adventure

With superior build quality, exceptional stability, ocean-crossing range and class-leading flexibility, the Outer Reef 780 Adventure is undoubtedly a formidable expedition yacht. But thanks to its easy manoeuvrability and advanced docking technologies, it’s a very easy vessel to own too.

In fact, it’s as keenly optimised for self-drive ownership as it is for crewed operation and the nature of this latest Outer Reef design also helps bring some of the world’s most sought-after cruising grounds within easy reach…

An overall length of 24m means you can drop anchor in the French Riviera. A modest draft of 1.9m makes it equally effective in the shallow-water cruising grounds of the Bahamas. And the option of ICE classification means you can navigate safely in wild and remote polar regions too.

So whether you’re considering Florida, the Mediterranean or the Great Barrier Reef; or even the icy frontier waters of Alaska and Europe’s far north, the Outer Reef 780 Adventure has the power and the pedigree to make unlimited exploration simpler, more accessible and more comfortable than ever before.