Watch: Exclusive rough-water drive unleashing the Arksen Discovery 8

The debut of the Arksen Discovery 8 at the Southampton Boat Show generated significant buzz, marking the first RIB from the esteemed British adventure brand, Arksen. We recently took the twin-engine version for an exclusive rough-water test to see how this new model, since its prototype, has been refined and how it performs at sea. The verdict? This boat is a compelling blend of rugged, SUV-style aesthetics and serious offshore capability.

Hull and deck design

The Discovery 8 immediately signals its intent as a proper offshore boat. It features a deep V hull (not stepped) with a fine entry and sharp, cleanly resolved spray rails, designed for true performance in rough conditions. A key visual and practical feature is the raised shear line forward, which not only looks purposeful but offers enhanced protection and security in the bow. Even at rest, the hull provides excellent static stability, keeping the tubes well out of the water.

The attention to detail in the deck layout is evident. A clever solution for boarding from the water is a cylindrical ladder on the starboard transom that slides out and hinges down, even with the maximum rig. Aft, the seating is framed by proper moldings that boost security and feature handy armrests, drained cupholders, and even Scanstrut wireless phone chargers.

Versatile cockpit and cabin

The cockpit shines with versatility. Beneath the aft bench is a vast, 450L drained locker ideal for fenders or optional sunbed infills. The boat features a wet bar as standard with a sink and an ice chest, which can be swapped for an optional Kenyon grill. Most impressive is the folding seat mechanism that provides both the wet bar and five additional seats (two facing aft, three forward), a rare feature on an 8m RIB. Storage is also well-considered, with dedicated brackets inside the console for the bow sunbed infills and a useful onboard compressor in the bow locker for inflating the collar’s five chambers, or tenders and paddleboards.

The helm is offset to port, creating a generous starboard walkway and keeping the throttles centrally located and safe from traffic. This clever layout also frees up space for an uncommonly spacious heads compartment within the console. It boasts a neat sink, fabric shelving, and a proper electric loo with a holding tank, offering an exceptional 5’8″ of headroom.

Power and performance at sea

The test boat was rigged with the maximum power option: twin 4.2L V6 250hp outboards. Arksen suggests this setup can hit around 54 knots, though the ride in the 2-3 foot swell proved its stability and strength. Even in challenging conditions, the boat remained remarkably dry at the helm, a testament to the hull’s design.

Cruising at an efficient 30 knots sees the engines turning a relaxed 3,500 RPM, consuming approximately 60 L/hr—a respectable 2L per nautical mile. With 400L of usable fuel (from twin 250L tanks for redundancy), the Discovery 8 boasts a serviceable 200-mile range. We also tested the single 350hp prototype, which delivered a healthy 42 knots in the rough, suggesting a single 300hp might be more than sufficient for most family users.

Combining its strong performance, high-quality finish, and multi-purpose, robust aesthetic, the Arksen Discovery 8 is a very compelling package—even at a base price of £200,000 including VAT. It truly feels like a premium, British-built adventure boat.

