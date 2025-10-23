Lazzara 300PC Tour: Inside This Mind-Blowing Monster Cat

The American brand Lazzara has unveiled a genuinely revolutionary vessel with the 300PC, their very first power catamaran. This 70-foot monster is packed with unusually innovative ideas that completely redefine the space and layout expectations for a yacht of its size.

The Lazzara 300PC is officially just over 70 feet in length, but its enormous 28-foot beam—thanks to its catamaran hull—is where you truly feel the difference. This width allows for a living space that rivals much larger superyachts.

A Master Cabin Like No Other

The most striking feature is the owner’s cabin, which is entered directly from the main deck beach club and spans the boat’s full 28-foot beam. In a design move that challenges convention, a folding balcony section opens up to the sea, making the already massive suite feel even wider.

With windows on both sides and an open-plan en-suite bathroom, it is a spectacular space. The thought of waking up, stepping out onto a private terrace for a coffee, and then jumping straight into the sea from the swim platform highlights just how cool this concept is.

Astonishing Accommodation

The innovation continues on the lower deck, which manages to squeeze in an astonishing total of five guest cabins—all doubles and all with en-suite bathrooms. This is exceptional for a 70-foot yacht.

The flat deck that connects these cabins makes the boat feel more like a beamy monohull than a typical catamaran, a result of the main deck being built several feet above the waterline. The layout is also quirky and crew-friendly, featuring a full commercial-spec galley on the lower deck that spans the bridge deck.

It is open to the main deck above, allowing for easy communication between the four crew members and guests. Crew accommodation, complete with a small mess area and laundry, is discretely located down in the hull.

Convertible Main Deck and Flybridge

The main deck saloon is another design highlight, featuring an ingenious convertible space. Walls of sliding glass doors on both sides can be stacked away, turning the entire saloon into a protected, open-air area that allows a fantastic breeze to flow through.

Up top, the flybridge is equally vast and open, with a central circular dining table that cleverly keeps the social focus despite the boat’s enormous beam. A bespoke, integral jacuzzi and a second helm station complete this impressive upper deck.

Built in Antalya, Turkey, with an outstanding finish, the Lazzara 300PC is a technical marvel. Powered by twin Volvo IPS 1350 drives, it offers a top speed of around 21 knots and a comfortable cruising speed of 16 knots. Starting at approximately $8 million US XAX, the Lazzara 300PC offers an immense amount of space and unique features for its length, blurring the lines between a luxury catamaran and a superyacht.

