Brabus Shadow 900 yacht tour: The 60-knot speedster full of special details

The Brabus Shadow 900 is based on the all-new Axopar 37, but by the time German tuning specialist has given it the full work over it’s a very different beast.

We enjoyed a brief run out on a prototype of the Brabus Shadow 900 earlier this year and Jack Haines described at as the most effortless 60-knot boat he’s driven.

It’s not hard to see why when you clock those two 450hp supercharged Mercury V8 outboards hanging off the transom then cast your eye down its slender twin-stepped hull.

Carbon fibre inserts, acres of butter-soft Ultraleather, matt black fittings, red engine cowlings and Brabus branding on everything, rams the message home that this is no regular Axopar.

Gullwing doors either side of the cabin make a massive difference to the interior, improving access from the main deck and letting in light and fresh air. Like the Axopar 37, there is the option to have a separate heads/shower room to add some privacy.

The only grumble is the fact that you can’t have a cockpit wet bar and an aft sunpad on deck but in every other respect it’s the ultimate usable super boat – a real Brabus G-Wagon for the sea.

Specification

LOA: 38ft 5in (11.73m)

Beam: 9ft 8in (3.35m)

Displacement: 4,000kgs (8,818lbs)

Fuel capacity: 730 litres (161 gal)

Engines: Twin 450hp Mercury Verado outboards

Top speed: 60+ knots

Starting price: €349,500 (ex. VAT)