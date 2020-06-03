Nimbus T8 yacht tour: The most fun you can have for under £100,000?

We were rather smitten by this new baby of the Nimbus range. Measuring just under 27ft long and with prices starting from £87,142 inc VAT, it’s a natural competitor to the Axopar 28 T-top...

But whereas its rival is a performance-focused day boat with the option of a double berth at the stern, the Nimbus T8 is a proper little overnighter with a good-sized forward cuddy cabin and a separate heads.

It’s blessed with a really safe, well-protected cockpit featuring deep bulwarks, sturdy grab rails and an optional T-top with removable canopies.

The helm is excellent with supportive bolster seats that swivel to face the table and a clean, ergonomic design.

The aft bench also faces both ways and can be laid flat to make a sunpad. It even has a small fridge in its base.

The build quality appears excellent with smooth mouldings, oversized cleats, chunky hinges and top notch fittings, while the stepped hull is said to be good for 46 knots with the largest 300hp outboard engine option.

We can hardly wait to sea trial it.

Specification

LOA: 26ft 9in (8.15m)

Beam: 8ft 6in (2.60m)

Displacement (ex. engine): 2,300kg (5,071lbs)

Fuel capacity: 240 litres (53 gal)

Engine: Single 200-300hp Mercury Verado outboard

Top speed: 46 knots

Starting price: £87,142 (inc. VAT)