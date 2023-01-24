Princess S72 yacht tour: On board Princess’s brand new £5m Sportbridge yacht

Reporting from the 2023 Boot Düsseldorf Boat Show, MBY editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Princess S72, which was making its global debut...

As the second largest of the four Sportbridge-equipped S Class yachts, the Princess S72’s bright single-level saloon provides a forward lounge behind the twin helm and an aft dining station opposite the wraparound starboard galley.

All enjoy uninterrupted views through low-level windows and because the sociable sportbridge is set a good way aft, there’s plenty of room for a large sunroof above the forward part of the saloon.

Down below, there’s a full-beam owner’s cabin with private staircase and spacious ensuite bathroom, plus another large ensuite double in the bow, and a pair of central twin cabins with shared access to the day heads.

It might have a sporting profile, a variable vee hull and the option of twin 1,800hp MAN V12s for smooth-riding 36-knot performance, but with unfussy lines, neutral tones, natural materials and simple finishes, the Princess S72’s approach to luxury yachting is very much of the restful, understated kind.

Enjoy the tour…

Princess S72 specifications

LOA: 74ft 9in (23.09m)

Beam: 17ft 11in (5.45m)

Engines: Twin MAN V12s (1,650-1,800hp)

Top speed: 36-40 knots

Price: £5million