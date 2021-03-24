Boating Friends launches new website to match owners with crew

Boating Friends is a new website and online community that aims to help UK boaters find crew or vice versa.



Recently launched following extensive testing, Boating Friends is actively seeking early adopters who will help provide feedback in the final stages of development.

Boating Friends was set up because the founders believe that boating is more fun when it’s social.

This new online community will make it easy to meet like-minded local boaters or potential crewmembers and arrange casual get-togethers or more formal events via direct messages.

The first area that Boating Friends will focus on is the Solent, but there are plans to expand to other areas of the UK in due course.

If you’ve got a motorboat or a RIB but are not getting out on the water as much as you’d like because you need some help, Boating Friends is for you.

Likewise if you don’t have a boat but want to get out more often, you can join Boating Friends to meet owners who need an extra pair of hands.

The site also includes forums for sharing tips and ideas with all other members, such as the best places to eat in your local harbour.

For a limited period you can become a member at a nominal charge of £5 for the first year (an 80% discount on the normal rate of £25) by using the coupon code: earlyadopter

For more information and to join now, visit the Boating Friends website.