Looking for a fresher, bolder brand of surf boat? ATX Surf Boats by Tigé might just be your perfect match…

The dynamic ATX Surf Boats are designed for having fun in the water in style.

Watersports boats are known for their style, but few are as impressive as those from ATX Surf Boats. Engineered by renowned luxury surf boat builder Tigé Boats, ATX Surf Boats inherits the same top wakeboarding performance and award-winning DNA as the Tigé fleet while offering a style and personality that stands out in the world of affordable wake boats and value surf boats.

Premium Quality Construction: Exceptional Marine-Grade Materials & Expert Boat Craftsmanship

ATX Surf Boats are built by the same team that constructs Tigé Boats, using identical construction processes and materials in the same Texas factory. Everything from the high-quality marine fiberglass to the premium marine-grade vinyl made by Spradling, durable GatorStep non-skid flooring, and top-tier wakesurf boat components matches what you’ll find on a luxury Tigé surf boat with the same superior build quality and exceptional watersports performance.

The build quality is exceptional. ATX Surf Boats feature heavy-duty lamination with integrated fiberglass liners to enhance structural rigidity and durability. This results in each of the three ATX models weighing approximately 600 pounds more than the industry average wakesurf boat weight, delivering a smoother, more stable ride and superior long-term durability.

Given Tigé’s strong reputation for high resale value retention, ATX Surf Boats should prove equally desirable in the used boat market and maintain excellent investment value for wakesport enthusiasts.

Recommended videos for you

Professional-Grade Performance: Superior Wake Shaping Technology & Unmatched Watersport Capabilities

The high-performance wakesurfing, professional wakeboarding, and versatile water sports capabilities of ATX Surf Boats mirror those in Tigé’s lineup. Each model utilizes the proven TAPS 3T wake surf system, capable of generating pressure equivalent to 3 tons of pressure to create the perfect customizable wake for all types of riders and sports.

Whether you’re accommodating beginner wakeboarders, children, or professional wake athletes—for surfing behind boats, competitive wakeboarding, or slalom water skiing—these leading towboats deliver exceptional wake performance.

The integrated GO System wake technology automatically manages customizable ballast distribution, precise cruise control, and TAPS 3T wake settings, allowing you to select your preferred wake shape and size at the touch of a button.

As Charlie Pigeon, Founder and CEO of Tigé Boats, explains: “ATX isn’t about compromise; it’s about choice. We’re giving riders the exact same professional-grade performance and the best boat quality that made Tigé legendary—just packaged with a different wakeboard boat attitude and modern surf boat style.”

Comprehensive Standard Features: Loaded Wakesurf Boat Amenities At Competitive Pricing

ATX Surf Boats focus on performance without complications, offering proven features without the weight, cost, and complexity of unnecessary luxuries. Even the standard package includes numerous top wakeboard boat features: the TAPS 3T wake system, GO System technology, the first electric folding tower in its class, the Type-E Tower design, and Tigé’s proven Convex V Hull technology.

The spacious interior layout and ergonomically-designed cockpit offers comfortable passenger seating for the entire crew, while the powerful Raptor by Indmar Marine Engines deliver relentless towing power with marine-optimized cooling systems for seasons of trouble-free performance and reliable watersports enjoyment.

The 7-inch touchscreen display ATXperience Control Center provides complete boat control system functionality, and the large, bolster-equipped ReCline Captain’s Chair slides and rotates for all-day driver comfort.

Additional standard wakeboard boat features include stainless steel pop-up cleats, a versatile reversible passenger seat, premium Wet Sounds marine audio system, and a twin-axle BoatMate trailer—making an ATX boat ready for immediate water sports use and turn-key boating enjoyment.

Ronnie, a first time ATX buyer, states, “Great standard features and options only available on premium brands. Fit and finish are very good as well!”

Accessible Pricing: Affordable Luxury Wake Boats With Superior Value Retention

ATX Surf Boats was born for those who demand more than just another day on the water — revolutionary wakesurf boats crafted for people like you, who know exactly what they want and won’t settle for average tow boat performance or cookie-cutter boat style.

These top watersport vessels deliver exceptional wake shaping capability and distinctive design aesthetics for discerning water sports enthusiasts who appreciate superior craftsmanship and uncompromising performance.

These boats would serve well for first-time surf boat buyers to experience what a true performance wakesurf can do. The pricing appears to reflect this positioning—though specific figures aren’t mentioned, Tigé promises the best wakesurfing performance at an “appealing entry-level price,” suggesting that entering the world of ATX watersports boats may be more budget-friendly and cost-effective than expected for those seeking quality surfboats without the premium price tag.

To learn more, visit ATX Boats’ website, where you can use their online design tool to customize your surf boat.