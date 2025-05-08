Simrad® NSS® 4: Sleeker, Faster, Smarter

The Simrad® NSS® 4 is here - and as the brand’s new flagship multifunction display (MFD), it is sleeker, faster and smarter than anything that’s gone before

If you own a powerboat, a RIB or a compact cruiser and you’re keen to take your boat to the next level, electronic upgrades don’t get much more satisfying than this. Available in 10, 12 and 16-inch screen sizes, the new Simrad® NSS 4 is the flagship MFD of the Simrad NSS fleet – and that premium status is fully borne out in terms of its style, speed and features.

Instant boat upgrade

With its high-end “glass-to-edge” design, the new Simrad® NSS 4 has the power to instantly upgrade the aesthetic of your helm. And the easy-to-use set-up wizard means you can enjoy even its most advanced features, right from day one.

In fact, once you’ve entered your boat details, one of the most valuable features of the NSS 4 is its advanced auto-routing capability. This tool quickly calculates the safest and most efficient route, specifically tailored to your boat’s specifications, offering the brand’s fastest auto-routing experience yet.

A trio of hybrid control options also means that, whether you favour a responsive touchscreen, a tactile rotary dial or a reassuring keypad, you have complete control over your MFD in exactly the way you want it.

Recommended videos for you

Lightning-fast updates

The Simrad® NSS 4 uses the all-new Qualcomm® 8-core processor. Designed for lightning-fast transitions, it means you will experience no lag whatsoever as you switch between pages or apps. You can expect instant access to the data you want at the moment it’s required and you can tailor your access to that data with a simple activity bar that’s easily populated with your favoured one-touch shortcuts.

In addition to rotating between chart, radar and sonar screens, you can also create your own custom dashboard or split screen with a simple drag and drop tool. Additionally, new custom keys give you instant access to your favorite functions and apps. The buttons are completely customizable, with multiple press options to maximize the number of things you can do with a single touch.

The upshot is that, whether you’re heading to an offshore fishing spot, enjoying your local waters with friends or embarking on that big annual cruise to places you’ve never seen before, the Simrad® NSS 4 will keep up with the pace.

Next-level features

It would be easy to talk about the NSS 4’s technical prowess but the real point of this top-of-the range MFD is quite simply to improve your day on the water. As you would expect, some of its features have clear benefits for fishing – not least, Active Imaging™ HD sonar, radar connectivity, support for the latest trolling motors and the capacity to track four sonar sources on a single display. But most of what the NSS 4 does is simply delivering a better every day boating experience.

For instance, compatibility with C-MAP® X-Gen charting brings clear, uncluttered views at all zoom levels and best-in-class Day and Night modesas well as C-MAP Safety Alerts, built to automatically alert users to hazards up ahead, ranging from shallow waters to buoys. . The X-Gen charts were redesigned for NSS 4 to provide a superior chart experience. The display’s high pixel density shows super–sharp resolution letting users appreciate unprecedented levels of detail.

Best-in-class integration

No MFD can be fully effective as a standalone unit – and that’s why the NSS 4 leads the sector in snag-free compatibility. It integrates cleanly with the full suite of Simrad® products including HALO® dome and open-array radars, as well as Simrad® autopilot systems, S3100H and S5100 sonar modules, VHF radios and a range of transducers, AIS Devices and up to four IP cameras on a single display.

However, it also provides class-leading support for third-party technologies. That includes CZone® digital switching and RGBW lighting, as well as industry-leading integration with Mercury engines. That enables you to enjoy on-screen cruise control, active trim and autopilot – and integration with other popular engine brands, such as Honda and Suzuki, also brings with it valuable features like fuel management and fault diagnostic tools.

Elevating expectations

With a history going back more than 75 years and distributors in more than 100 countries around the world, Simrad Yachting has been a powerhouse in high-end marine electronics for a very long time. But the brand’s philosophy of “Never Settle” has remained a driving force behind its continued evolution and the all-new NSS 4 is a prime exponent of that.

Kevin Steinbraker, VP and General Manager, Digital Systems of Navico Group, talks about “tactile interfaces for total control”; about “a quick user experience”; and about “a sleek design that will elevate your helm.” But now, as ever, this latest Simrad® MFD is simply about harnessing the latest technologies in a way that brings you extra confidence, extra fun and extra freedom on the water. And there’s nothing not to love about that.

For more on the Simrad® NSS 4 range, visit www.simrad-yachting.com/nss-4/.