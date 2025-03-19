The Coupe series from Nordkapp

How does one build the ultimate wheelhouse boating experience? This question inspired the Nordkapp team, culminating in the creation of the Coupe series – a line of boats that sets a new benchmark for wheelhouse vessels.

The Coupe series represents a blend of comfort and sportiness matched with intelligent, user-friendly solutions – perfect for adventures in any season.

For those who refuse to let the changing seasons dictate their time on the water, the wheelhouse boat is a compromise-free choice. With an enclosed helm and cabin area, these boats provide sanctuary from the scorching Mediterranean sun and the chill of a Scandinavian winter.

Ideal for commuting, leisurely cruises and ambitious voyages, they offer comfort and security in all weather conditions.

That’s why the Nordkapp Coupe series isn’t just a boat, it’s your gateway to extraordinary experiences.

The Nordkapp touch

Since its inception in 1966, Nordkapp has epitomised premium seaworthiness. Over the decades, the brand has become renowned for pushing the boundaries of comfort and functionality, sparking a desire among enthusiasts for a liveaboard boat with the unmistakable Nordkapp touch.

The vision for the Coupe series was clear: to evolve the wheelhouse boat into something extraordinary.

The launch of the Coupe 905 in 2019 marked Nordkapp’s bold entry into the world of wheelhouse boats. Designer Espen Thorup crafted an entirely new hull for it, earning praise from the marine world for its exceptional handling, elegance and functionality.

In 2022, the series evolved again to embrace the challenge of Mercury’s formidable new 600hp V12 Verado. The result was the Coupe 905 V12, showcasing a perfect fusion of power and elegance.

As demand grew for a more compact wheelhouse boat, Nordkapp introduced the Coupe 830 in 2023. An immediate success, it became one of the brand’s most celebrated launches to date.

By 2024, Nordkapp expanded the series further with the Coupe 780 – a commuter-focused design offering a more streamlined and accessible option, yet retaining the style and versatility of its larger siblings.

Insight from lead designer Espen Thorup

Thorup says that his vision for the Coupe series was to create a versatile range of boats that embody the Nordic emphasis on functionality while appealing to a global audience.

Balancing this ambition with Nordkapp’s DNA presented a unique challenge, requiring the team at Nordkapp to develop a distinct identity for the series without compromising the brand’s core principles.

When asked about his favourite features, Thorup explains that the Coupe’s uniqueness doesn’t stem from a single element but from the harmony of its functions working together. “In a multipurpose concept like a coupe-style boat, every detail must be given the space and attention it needs to meet the demands of its users,” he says.

Nordkapp Coupe 905 V12

When ultimate performance is paramount, the Coupe 905 V12 stands unrivalled. As the crown jewel of the series, it boasts the world’s most powerful outboard engine – a staggering 600hp. The reinforced hull, custom-built to manage the immense torque, sets this vessel apart from the standard Coupe 905.

Thanks to the engine’s independent, steerable gearcase, the 905 V12 also offers a more spacious bathing platform. Bold aesthetics, tinted windows, and black railings accentuate its sporty and edgy appearance, befitting a vessel aptly nicknamed ‘The Beast’.

Nordkapp Coupe 905

For those seeking a wheelhouse boat that flawlessly combines premium comfort with family functionality, the Coupe 905 is the ideal choice. Its 9m walkaround layout provides ample room for extended stays aboard, making it an excellent vessel for family vacations.

Offering the practicalities and elegance expected in a wheelhouse boat, coupled with captivating performance, the Coupe 905 stands as a definitive embodiment of what a wheelhouse boat should be.

Nordkapp Coupe 830

The Coupe 830 is your trusted companion when an adventure beckons. This vessel delivers the luxurious Coupe experience in a more compact package. The 8m wheelhouse boat enhances your voyages, whether embarking on a morning commute or a weekend adventure with family and friends.

With thoughtful practicalities and generous space for socialising and relaxation, extending your journeys at sea becomes a delightful inevitability.

Nordkapp Coupe 780

For those who value style and effortless travel, the Coupe 780 is the perfect choice. Its practical, scaled-down design makes it an ideal commuter while still excelling as a leisure boat. With a minimalist approach, the Coupe 780 focuses on functionality to ensure seamless transitions between adventures.

Whether commuting or indulging in a day at sea, this compact boat delivers the versatility and performance you need without compromising on comfort.

