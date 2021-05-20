Join Sunseeker at Bournemouth Air Festival for record-breaking parade

Sunseeker is calling for owners to take part in a special record breaking parade. The event is set to take place in September 2021 during Bournemouth Air Festival

Sunseeker has partnered with the Bournemouth Air Festival for 2021 to create a spectacular display of new and classic Sunseeker yachts. On Saturday 4 September, Sunseeker owners are invited to join an official ‘Parade’ in front of thousands of Air Festival spectators. Sunseeker is calling for owners to take part and help become part of an extraordinary event by bringing together the largest number of Sunseekers in history.

This follows last year’s hugely successful inaugural Sunseeker Parade as part of the grand opening of its VIP Showcase in Poole, where dozens of boats took to the seas in a commemorative voyage of a lifetime, culminating with a visit to its shipyard on Poole Quay.

The Bournemouth Air Festival draws thousands of spectators each year and remains the UK’s best-attended seaside festival. This year the event is set to return Thursday 2nd – Sunday 5th September and Sunseeker is delighted to be involved in bringing the festival back to the local area with new maritime entertainment.

Bryan Jones, Marketing Manager at Sunseeker International, commented: “The Air Festival is such a fantastic local event and one of the best vantage points to view the amazing displays is definitely on the water where boats are invited to anchor. We are delighted to be supporting the event this year and hope to welcome a record number of our fantastic owners to get involved in the Parade and put on something unique for festival goers to enjoy. We are always blown away by the enthusiasm of our owners who make these events possible and we hope to make this one of the highlights of 2021. We’re used to breaking records but with so many owners involved, this is going to be truly momentous.”

Added Jon Weaver Air Festival Director; “The Air Festival provides a great platform to showcase the prominent international status of local brands, and in particular Sunseeker based in Poole. We hope this is the beginning of a strong partnership that demonstrates this Festival has a wide programme of activity on land, sea and air.”

If you own a Sunseeker and would like to take part in the Sunseeker Parade on Saturday 4 September 2021, be sure to register your interest at: forms.zohopublic.eu/tourism/form/SunseekerDisplayExpressionofInterest.