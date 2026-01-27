Watch: Exclusive tests and tours of the Motor Boat Awards 2026 winners

Explore the elite winners of the 2026 Motor Boat Awards with our exclusive sea trials and onboard tours of the year's most innovative vessels

Join us as we step onboard some of the best yachts of the year. The 2026 Motor Boat Awards winners represents the absolute pinnacle of marine engineering and design, proving that the industry is pushing boundaries faster than ever.

From agile weekenders that maximise every inch of deck space to sprawling custom yachts that redefine luxury on the water, our winners have been rigorously tested to ensure they deliver more than just aesthetic appeal—they offer world-class performance and innovation.

In the videos below, we take you onboard these award-winning vessels for an exclusive look at exactly what sets them apart from the competition.

Whether it’s the rugged, sea-ready builds coming out of Norway or the sleek, sun-drenched silhouettes of the Mediterranean’s finest, these tours provide a front-row seat to the best boating has to offer.

Navan S30 – Best Weekender up to 40ft

Build quality is strong, with clean, thick mouldings, heavy-duty steel work and a very high calibre of fit-out and the layout is also very pleasing, not least in the form of an innovative three-bench cockpit arrangement and a bow cabin that feels a cut above in terms of space, light and finish.

Viknes 10 – Best Family Cruiser up to 45ft

Designed and built in its native Norway, the Viknes 10 is a supremely clever and (even in standard format) very well-specced platform.

Pardo GT75 – Best Sportscruiser over 45ft

This largest Pardo ever is designed to combine the style and openness of a classical P-series walkaround boat with the extra shelter, four-season ability and cruising credentials of Pardo’s pilothouse-equipped Endurance line.

Beneteau Swift Trawler 37 – Best Flybridge up to 55ft

You don’t expect a trawler-style boat to look especially pretty but this one really is. As the replacement for the Swift Trawler 35, it combines its extra couple of feet with a lowered superstructure, a raised foredeck and a one-piece reverse screen.

Princess F58 – Best Flybridge Over 55ft

Princess has a knack for building exceptionally good flybridge boats and the F58 puts all that knowledge and experience to good use. She is bigger, better, more luxurious and more refined than those that came before.

Azimut Fly 82 – Best Custom Yacht Over 80ft

Azimut always builds pretty boats but the new Fly 82 offers so much more than that.

We’d like to thank Sleipner for once again partnering with us as the headline sponsor of the 2026 Motor Boat Awards and our individual category award sponsors Garmin, Lumishore, JL Audio, and MBY Awards drink sponsor Marinedi.