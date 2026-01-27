Behind the scenes at the Motor Boat Awards 2026

After months of testing, weeks of analysing and days of deliberating the Motor Boat Awards winners have now been revealed and the winners have celebrated in style





The winners of the highly anticipated Motor Boat Awards 2026 were unveiled Tuesday 2o January at a spectacular reception at the Hyatt Regency in Düsseldorf. The event brought together leading figures from the boating industry to celebrate innovation, design, and excellence in motor boat manufacturing.

Motor Boat & Yachting’s editor, Hugo Andreae, alongside his co-host and MBY deputy editor Alex Smith, led the event with humour, celebrating the industry’s resilience and innovation.

Motor Boat Awards in Pictures

Recommended videos for you

Read about all the winners, nominees and finalists of the Motor Boat Awards 2026.

We’d like to thank Sleipner for once again partnering with us as the headline sponsor of the 2026 Motor Boat Awards and our individual category award sponsors Garmin, Lumishore, JL Audio, and MBY Awards drink sponsor Marinedi.

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.

Plus you’ll get our quarterly Custom Yachting supplement where we share the last on offer in the superyacht world and at the luxury end of the market. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.