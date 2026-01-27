Behind the scenes at the Motor Boat Awards 2026

Toby Heppell

After months of testing, weeks of analysing and days of deliberating the Motor Boat Awards winners have now been revealed and the winners have celebrated in style

The winners of the highly anticipated Motor Boat Awards 2026 were unveiled Tuesday 2o January at a spectacular reception at the Hyatt Regency in Düsseldorf. The event brought together leading figures from the boating industry to celebrate innovation, design, and excellence in motor boat manufacturing.

Motor Boat & Yachting’s editor, Hugo Andreae, alongside his co-host and MBY deputy editor Alex Smith, led the event with humour, celebrating the industry’s resilience and innovation.

Motor Boat Awards in Pictures

Azimut 82 Fly winning Custom Yacht over 80ft award

 

Absolute Navetta 62 winning Passagemaker category

 

Beneteau Swift Trawler 37 Fly winning Flybridges up to 55ft category

 

Princess F58 winning Fybridge over 55ft award

Nordkapp winning Sportsboat up to 30ft

 

Wessex Marine winning Customer Service award

 

CEO of Saxdor Erna Russi accepting Judges’ Special award on behalf of Saxdor founder Sakari Mattila

 

Navan S30 winning Best Weekender up to 40ft

 

Volvo Penta winning Technical Development

 

Pardo GT75 winning sportscruiser over 45ft

 

Viknes 10 winning Family Cruiser up to 45ft

Read about all the winners, nominees and finalists of the Motor Boat Awards 2026.

We’d like to thank Sleipner for once again partnering with us as the headline sponsor of the 2026 Motor Boat Awards and our individual category award sponsors GarminLumishoreJL Audio, and MBY Awards drink sponsor Marinedi.

