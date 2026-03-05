Best waterproof boating jackets 2026 tested: We got blasted with a hose to find the best!

We skipped the lab and grabbed a pressure washer to see if these 6 offshore boating jackets actually keep you dry. Here is the ultimate soak test

There is an old saying in the maritime world: “There is no such thing as bad weather, only the wrong clothes.” To put that theory to the ultimate test, MBY Editor Hugo Andreae and a few of his more ‘willing’ friends decided to skip the laboratory and head straight for the garden hose.

It’s one thing to read a spec sheet about hydrostatic heads and breathable membranes, but it’s quite another to stand there while your so-called friend gleefully blasts you with a pressure washer to see if your collar holds up. We endured the soaking so you don’t have to, and after a day of being hosed down like naughty labradors, we’ve narrowed down the best waterproof jackets on the market today.

Gill OS2 Offshore Jacket – Best All-Rounder

Gill has been a staple in the British sailing scene for 50 years, and the latest OS2 is a testament to that heritage. Using their proprietary XPLORE technology, this two-layer jacket features a separate inner lining, which makes it feel a bit bulkier but incredibly cozy. We found the chunky main zip quick to engage, and the fleece-lined handwarmer pockets are perfectly positioned.

Specifications: Fabric: XPLORE 2-layer (30,000mm) | Sizes: XS-3XL (incl. M-Tall & XL-Tall) | Weight: 1,180g | Pockets: 2 cargo, 2 chest, 2 handwarmers, 1 internal

Reasons to buy: Excellent pocket layout and “cozy” fleece lining | Extensive size range including “Tall” options | Sustainable construction using 98% recycled materials

Reasons to avoid: Seam tape looks a little lightweight | No reinforcement panels on seat or elbows

Lomo Coriolis Sailing Jacket – Best Budget Buy

Based in Scotland, Lomo sells direct to consumers to offer eye-watering value. The Coriolis punches well above its weight with a 20,000mm waterproof rating. While the hood is a bit floppier than premium rivals and the cut is shorter—meaning it won’t cover your backside when seated—it remains resolutely waterproof even after a year of hard use.

Specifications: Fabric: LomoTex 4000 (20,000mm) | Sizes: XS-2XL (Unisex) | Weight: 1,045g | Pockets: 2 cargo, 2 chest, 2 handwarmers, 1 internal

Reasons to buy: Unbeatable value for money | Includes reinforced elbows despite the low price | Highly visible with large reflector panels

Reasons to avoid: Unisex cut is shorter and snugger than most | Hood lacks the structure of more expensive rivals

Musto BR3 Pertex Offshore Jacket – The Stylish Performer

The BR3 uses Pertex Shield fabric, which is soft to the touch and doesn’t “crinkle” like stiffer offshore gear. It’s the second lightest in the group and offers excellent mobility. While it lacked some neck protection in our extreme spray test, it strikes a great balance for coastal and offshore work.

Specifications: Fabric: 3-layer Pertex Shield (20,000mm) | Sizes: S-XXL (Men); 8-18 (Women) | Weight: 935g | Pockets: 2 cargo, 2 handwarmers, 1 chest, 1 internal

Reasons to buy: Soft, quiet fabric with great breathability | Excellent fit and modern styling | Lightweight but still feature-rich

Reasons to avoid: Collar seal didn’t quite stop water in heavy spray | Lacks elbow reinforcement

Helly Hansen Aegir Race Jacket – The High-Tech Professional

The Aegir Race is a streamlined, four-layer jacket designed for hard racing. Instead of bulky storm flaps, it uses a heavy-duty waterproof zip. The seamless shoulder design—the most common failure point for leaks—helped it fly through our pressure-washer test. It’s a premium investment, but it feels built for the long haul.

Specifications: Fabric: 4-layer Helly Tech® Professional | Sizes: S-2XL (Men); XS-XL (Women) | Weight: 1,200g | Pockets: 2 cargo, 2 handwarmers, 1 inner

Reasons to buy: Best-in-class hood and collar arrangement | Streamlined design with no bulky outer flaps | Exceptional durability and waterproofing

Reasons to avoid: Waterproof zip can be stiff to operate | Handwarmers are hard to reach under a lifejacket

Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Jacket – The Heavy-Duty Choice

If you’re heading into serious weather, the Henri Lloyd Elite is a formidable piece of kit. It’s the heaviest jacket in the group, but that weight translates to a feeling of total invincibility. It features a long cut with a reinforced Cordura seat panel and the Optivision hood, which offers superior peripheral vision.

Specifications: Fabric: 3-layer DRI PRO (20,000mm) | Sizes: S-3XL (Men); XS-2XL (Women) | Weight: 1,240g | Pockets: 2 cargo, 4 handwarmers, 1 arm, 1 inner

Reasons to buy: Superb hood design with clear side panels | Long cut with excellent seat protection | Robust construction and high-quality detailing

Reasons to avoid: The heaviest and bulkiest to pack | Collar can feel a bit stiff/loose for some

Mustang Survival Meris Jacket – Best for Mobility

This Canadian shell is nearly 400g lighter than the Henri Lloyd, making it the most comfortable to move around in. It uses an Aquaseal main zip and 3-layer Marine Spec BP fabric. While it lacks internal pockets and fleece linings, its neoprene cuff seals are the most comfortable we’ve ever worn.

Specifications: Fabric: 3-layer Marine Spec BP | Sizes: XS-2XL | Weight: 853g | Pockets: 2 cargo, 2 chest (unlined)

Reasons to buy: Lightest and most flexible offshore jacket on test | Neoprene wrist seals are exceptionally comfortable | Clean, minimalist design with no Velcro to snag

Reasons to avoid: High price for a jacket with fewer features | Printed reflectors are prone to wear

What to look for in a waterproof boating jacket

When you aren’t being hosed down in a garden, these are the specs that actually matter:

Hydrostatic Head (Waterproof Rating): Measured in mm. 10,000mm is coastal; 20,000mm+ is offshore territory. Our test winner (Gill) boasts a massive 30,000mm.

Layers: 2-layer jackets usually have a separate mesh or fleece lining for comfort. 3 and 4-layer jackets bond everything together for a tougher, more “technical” feel.

The seam test: A jacket is only as dry as its tape. Look for wide, heat-sealed tape on every internal seam.

Breathability: Crucial if you’re actually working the winches. Look for high MVTR (Moisture Vapour Transmission Rate) scores to avoid the “plastic bag” effect.