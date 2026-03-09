New Sunseeker Manhattan 56: Subtle yet productive changes from the 55

We take a look at the Sunseeker Manhattan 56 during its debut at the Düsseldorf boat show to see if the new changes work well

Sunseeker wasn’t giving away any details of the new Manhattan 56 prior to the Düsseldorf show so we weren’t sure how different it was going to be from the 55 until the wraps came off it on the opening day. In the end, it was more tinkering around the edges than wholesale changes, but as the old saying goes, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.

The tweaks it did make were largely focussed around the stern. The rather convoluted GRP shark fin mouldings at the trailing edge of the flybridge have been ditched in favour of a lower, neater solution that opens up the view from the flybridge dinette, while the transom area has also been reworked to make space for a new cockpit dinette/sunpad.

The only other exterior change we could spot is the removal of the GRP ‘spear’ from the front side windows to create a larger glass area and improved helm visibility.

It’s the new cockpit dinette that is likely to prove the strongest selling point. By extending it out over the bathing platform and fitting it with a sliding backrest, it now has enough space for both a forward- and aft-facing bench on either side.

Lower the table, pop an infill cushion onto it, push the backrest all the way forward and the whole thing converts into a full-length sunpad, complete with an angled headrest and secure side bolsters.

Whilst they were about it, the designers also found room for a small teak-topped bench underneath it, a pop-up shower to starboard and improved access to the crew cabin to port.

In the cockpit, a new option for an aft-facing corner seat in place of the usual bar stools, plus an extra little window in the moulding next to it adds another layer of detail.

Elsewhere, it’s business as usual, albeit with some nice new finishes courtesy of Design Unlimited’s latest refresh. That means a big aft galley (with four fridge/freezer drawers and a wine cooler), a lovely bright saloon, three good cabins, two bathrooms and one of the largest flybridges and foredeck lounges in its class.

Sunseeker Manhattan 56 Specifications:

LOA: 56ft 6in (17.21m)

Beam: 16ft 0in (4.87m)

Engines: 2 x 800hp MAN

Top speed: 32 knots

Price from: £1.6m

Contact details: www.sunseeker.com

