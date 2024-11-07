Karcher’s K1700 Cube is one of our best pressure washers for boats and now has a 28% discount in this early Black Friday deal

Small enough for easy stowing but powerful enough to get all kinds of jobs done, the Karcher K1700 Cube is ideal for boat cleaning duties. It currently comes with a $51 dollar saving in this early Amazon Black Friday deal.
If you’re looking for a pressure washer that’s easy to transport or store on-board, the Karcher K1700 Cube’s space-saving design, compact dimensions (103.2 x 83.9 x 74.2 cm) and 7kg weight make it a great option. We ranked the K1700 Cube as our top budget model in our best pressure washers for boats buying guide and it’s now even better value in this deal.
Karcher K1700 Cube, was
$179.99, n0w $128.98 at Amazon. Save $51 on this super compact pressure washer. Water pressure ranges from 1,700 to 2,125 psi which is plenty for any cleaning job. The spray gun, lance, 6m hose and included nozzles all stow away neatly on the K1700 Cube’s body.
Like most conventional pressure washers, the K1700 Cube needs to be plugged into a mains electric and supplied by a water hose. A useful extra feature is its in-built soap reservoir, which can be removed for easier filling, this combines with a soap-specific application nozzle if deeper cleaning is required.
The washer also comes with a high-power nozzle and a 15-degree angled option for cleaning harder-to-reach places. Given the unit’s compact size, a foot-operated switch is a welcome addition that saves bending down to turn the K1700 Cube on and off. Likewise, the carrying handle is also a back saver. Available separately are extra hoses, lance extensions, and brushes suitable for scrubbing decks.
