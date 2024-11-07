Karcher’s K1700 Cube is one of our best pressure washers for boats and now has a 28% discount in this early Black Friday deal

Small enough for easy stowing but powerful enough to get all kinds of jobs done, the Karcher K1700 Cube is ideal for boat cleaning duties. It currently comes with a $51 dollar saving in this early Amazon Black Friday deal.

If you’re looking for a pressure washer that’s easy to transport or store on-board, the Karcher K1700 Cube’s space-saving design, compact dimensions (103.2 x 83.9 x 74.2 cm) and 7kg weight make it a great option. We ranked the K1700 Cube as our top budget model in our best pressure washers for boats buying guide and it’s now even better value in this deal.