Toy of the month: Sea-Doo GTI is much more than just another jet ski

Sea-Doo is ushering in 2020 with a brand new GTI model that takes the ubiquitous jet ski to the next level

Part of its Recreation range, this new GTI is based on its new super-stable platform that was introduced in 2018, which Sea-Doo describes as “practically a living room on the water, with more room to sprawl out and enjoy the ride”.

It seats three but what sets this new model apart is its adaptability. You can remove the rear seat, which leaves you with a wide deck area fitted with a new LinQ attachment system, allowing you to quickly and securely mount a range of accessories from containers to coolers or ski pylons.

Permanent fitted storage has also been improved, with a large increase in the size of the main compartment and glove box, as well as a watertight phone box.

A Rotax 900 HO ACE engine gives ample performance, but if too much is never enough, opt for the new Rotax 1630 HO ACE engine, which provides improved acceleration from zero to 50mph and Advanced Combustion Efficiency for what is claimed to be “industry-leading fuel economy”.

Prices for the Sea-Doo GTI start from £12,099.