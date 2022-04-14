Typhoon Ventnor: New range from heritage brand is worth a closer look

Nick Burnham explains why the new Typhoon Ventnor range of wetsuits, gloves and boots is well worth a closer look…

Typhoon has been making watersports equipment since 1947 and has a huge range of products designed for leisure, commercial and military use, from body boards and buoyancy aids to immersion suits and helmets.

So when it launches an entire new range of wetsuits, it’s worth taking notice.

Launched last November at METS Trade 2021, the new Typhoon Ventnor range is available in male and female fits with front or back opening in a huge range of sizes.

All are made from 3.2mm REACH compliant neoprene, a super-soft, ultra-stretch fabric that has been engineered to ensure maximum flexibility and manoeuvrability, ideal for paddle boarding, surfing and other high energy pursuits.

A hollow-fibre furness thermal liner is positioned where you need it most to ensure warmth and comfort, and the wetsuits are constructed with glued and blind-stitched sealed seams enhanced with an external liquid sealed system, which eliminates water ingress through the seams, further maximising warmth and protection.

Prices start from £249.95 for a wetsuit (sized from S to XXL) and £30.95 for swim gloves and £36.95 for open water swimming shoes.

Buy Typhoon Ventnor wetsuit gloves from Amazon

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.