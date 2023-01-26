The Motor Boat Awards returned last night with a new date, a new venue and a new co-host. Go behind the scenes with our photo gallery...

The Hotel Kö59 Düsseldorf provided the glamorous backdrop for the 2023 Motor Boat Awards, which saw the industry’s best and brightest celebrate another year of boating innovation and exemplary customer service.

The return of the awards ceremony coincided with the return of the world’s largest indoor boat show, Boot Düsseldorf – much to the delight of the invited audience of more than 230 guests.

That wasn’t the only change, however, with MBY‘s newest team member Alex Smith making his co-hosting debut, joining MBY editor Hugo Andreae on the stage.

As is tradition, the 10 Motor Boat Awards and 7 Highly Commended prizes were handed out by representatives of our sponsors; Garmin, The Moorings and our headline sponsor Sleipner.

And with plenty of reason to celebrate, our guests certainly made the most of the hospitality on offer!

See the photo gallery below to go behind the scenes of the 2023 Motor Boat Awards: