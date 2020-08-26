Those clever people in Piacenza have not only plugged the gap between the Navetta 58 and 68 with this new Navetta 64 but thrown down a gauntlet when it comes to transom innovation.

As standard, the Absolute Navetta 64 comes with the usual pantograph central access door but the must-have beach club option includes a pair of glass doors that slide apart to reveal a living space with a double bed (convertible to a sofa), two wardrobes, air-conditioning, a fridge, AV system and separate bathroom with a shower.

Waking up in this cabin, sliding open the doors, dropping the hydraulic platform and slipping into the sea for a morning dip would be a rare treat, if not quite as alluring if you’re moored stern-to in port.

In the day, with the pole-mounted sun-shade overhead, this area becomes a water-level living space with access to its own fridge and shower so guests don’t have to go as far as the saloon to refresh.

Amazingly there are three other cabins forward on the lower deck all with their own bathrooms and a crew cabin with direct access from the starboard side deck so the skipper can access the outside spaces and engineroom without having to disturb guests inside the boat.

The master suite is located at the forward end of the lower deck with an island berth on the centreline and its spacious bathroom in the peak of the bow. Beneath this cabin is a walk-in wardrobe and laundry room.

Specification

LOA: 64ft 4in (19.6m)

Beam: 18ft 1in (5.52m)

Engines: Volvo Penta IPS 1200/1350

Top speed: Approx 30 knots

Price: TBC