Azimut Grande 44 Metri trideck first look

Azimut has released the first renderings of its biggest-ever model, the all-new Grande 44 Metri trideck. The exterior design is by Azimut-regular Alberto Mancin while Azimut brought in M²Atelier for the interior.

Despite its size, this 143ft 10in (43.85m) Azimut will have a composite construction featuring plenty of carbon fibre in the upper structures to help keep the centre of gravity low.

A ‘dual mode’ hull developed by Pierluigi Ausonio and Azimut’s in-house team that claims to deliver efficient fast-displacement running at slow to medium speeds with full planing performance higher up the rev range.

A hull vane foil below the transom, developed by Dutch naval architects, Van Oossanen, will generate additional lift, improving speed and fuel efficiency even further.

The layout is equally innovative with the helm station positioned on a semi-enclosed fourth deck, leaving the upper deck free to become a private owners’ deck, comprising an enormous master suite with direct access to its own aft terrace.

Full details of the powertrain have not yet been disclosed but we do know it will include a mild hybrid system that allows a zero-emissions mode capable of handling the hotel loads when anchoring overnight.

Despite the hull number still being two years away from completion, Azimut says five have already been sold off plan.