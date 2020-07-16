Quadruple-engined and aggressively styled, the Azimut Verve 47 may lack subtlety, but it is exactly what the market is demanding right now.



If, just two years ago, Azimut had launched a 50ft T-top sportsboat with four 450hp outboards on the back and a price of around €1 million, we would have thought the designers had gone mad.

However, the landscape for these types of boats has changed entirely and their popularity has soared. The Italian giant may be slightly behind the curve, but it has done things properly, recruiting American naval architect Michael Peters to draw one of his deep-vee, twin-stepped hulls.

Azimut has its eyes firmly set on the United States with this model, as is clear from the arrangement on the transom, where there is outboard power totalling 1,800hp for a top speed of 50 knots and a cruising speed just shy of 40 knots.

Such levels of grunt are needed to reach that top speed, given the Verve 47 is no race-bred whippersnapper. It weighs almost 18 tonnes all told and has two double cabins on board, as well as a large bathroom, dinette and a galley in the lower saloon.

The main deck is where the Verve 47 shines, with smart additions like a cockpit table that pops up from the deck and a drop-down platform to port, perfect for a quick dip to cool off. Forward, the starboard deck is blocked off to create a comfortable loop of seating, aft of which is a triple sunpad with adjustable backrests.

From the beaches of south Florida to the calas of Mallorca, the Verve 47 will thrive.

Specification

LOA: 47ft 7in (14.5m)

Beam: 13ft 5in (4.1m)

Engines: Quadruple Mercury 450hp outboard

Top speed: 50 knots

Starting price: €810,000 (ex. VAT)