Cap Camarat 12.5WA: It’s Jeanneau Jim, but not as we know it

Who’d have thought five years ago that Jeanneau would one day be building a 39ft open sportsboat powered by triple petrol outboards?

And yet here it is, the new flagship of the Jeanneau Cap Camarat range, the 12.5WA. With a beamy but purposeful-looking hull designed by Michael Peters and either twin 450hp or triple 300hp Yamaha outboards it has the speed to keep pace with more focused sportsboats but also a more spacious cruising-oriented layout.

You can really feel that width in the cockpit, especially once you’ve lowered the port coaming to create an extra little terrace overlooking the sea.

An L-shaped seating area around a big teak table makes the most of the view from here and backs onto a full width outdoor galley for an al fresco dining experience.

A walkway leads along the port side to another social hub in the bow featuring three big sunpads and a second more intimate dinette. Separating the two spaces is a commanding three-person helm position under a very substantial T-top.

A companionway leads down from here to a lower saloon boasting its own indoor galley next to another big horse-shoe shaped dinette that converts into a double berth at night.

There’s also a full-beam master cabin amidships with a big double and small single bed but limited headroom and a bathroom with a proper separate shower cubicle.

We’re intrigued to see how well it drives compared to an Axopar 37, Fjord 40 or Pardo 38. It’s unlikely to be quite as agile or soft riding as the Axopar and lacks the more modern styling of the other two but as a fast, comfortable cruising companion with lots of space and a sensible price it’s got a lot to offer.

Specification

LOA: 39ft 2in (11.95m)

Beam: 11ft 8in (3.58m)

Displacement: 7.1 tonnes (15,653 lbs)

Fuel capacity: 1,150 litres (253 gal)

Engines: Twin 450hp or triple 300hp Yamaha outboards

Top speed: 50 knots

Starting price: €243,360 (inc. VAT)