Axopar 37 yacht tour: Revamped model has been upgraded in every way

Nick rings the changes on the reinvented Axopar 37 and explains which features have been upgraded for 2020...

The biggest model in this popular range, the Axopar 37 has been relaunched for 2020 with new layout options and fresh styling.

In this video, Nick shows us around the two versions of this Scandi speedster that were on display at Boot Dusseldorf 2020 – the XC wheelhouse version and the Sun-Top version.

However, the most notable change is in the interior, with a slim bulkhead fitted to the latter, separating the forecabin from the heads compartment and giving some much-needed privacy.

Back aft, the Axopar 37 comes fitted with either twin 225hp or 350p outboard engines, which can offer hair-raising performance of up to 48 knots – more than enough to impress your guests.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 11.50 m (37ft 9in)

Beam: 3.35 m (10ft 12in)

Draft: 0.85 m (2ft 9in)

Displacement (ex. engine): 3,770 kg (8,311 lbs)

Fuel capacity: 730 l (193 gal)

Engines: Twin 225-350hp outboards

Top speed: 48 knots

CE category: B for 10 people

Price from: €230,000 (ex. VAT)