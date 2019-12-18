Evo R6: This transforming boat expands your options at anchor

The R6 is the third model in the Evo Yachts’ range of edgy, transformer-style sportscruisers and pushes the brand into new territory thanks to an LOA of close to 60ft.

Its unique slide-out cockpit sides look even more dramatic at this scale adding over 6ft 6in to the maximum beam when extended. Used in combination with Opacmare’s Transformer bathing platform they create a spectacular teak-covered beach lounge area with a sunpad at its centre and steps leading down to the sea.

Triple redundancy ensures digital and manual switching of all moving elements as well as full manual control in the unlikely event of electrical failure.

The leap in size from 40ft to 60ft also means there is room for a Williams 2.85 tender as well as lockers for Seabobs and walkround decks leading up to a forward cockpit with sociable opposed seating.

The main cockpit features a C-shaped dinette with moveable backrests to enable the rearmost bench to face forward or aft, and a large wetbar opposite. The hard top has a manual sunroof and extending aft canopy providing sun or shade when needed.

A backlit steel and Plexiglass companionway leads down to a lower saloon and galley with a master suite amidships and a guest cabin in the bows with ensuite access to the day heads.

Hexagonal details ensure the Evo R6’s idiosyncratic styling continues below decks, giving it appeal that goes beyond its theatrical deck antics.

Specification

LOA: 58ft 1in (17.71m)

Beam: 17ft 5in (5.31m)

Draft: 4ft 3in (1.3m)

Displacement: 21 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 2,100 litres

Water capacity: 510 litres

RCD: Category B

Engines: 2 x Volvo 625-725hp IPS800/950

Max speed: 36 knots

Price: €1.35 million (ex. VAT)