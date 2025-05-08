Pardo Endurance 72 first look: A very cool looking cruising machine

The new Pardo Endurance 72 is a beautiful boat with flexible arrangements available for entertaining guests.

Introduced as a concept in the summer of 2024 and now revealed for the first time in full, this new flagship of the Pardo Yachts Endurance line is designed to be a proper cruising machine. But if the sheltered internal saloon appears to encompass a slightly greater proportion of the main deck length than the GT75 we tested last year, you wouldn’t know it from the flexibility at the bow and stern.

At the back end, you can tweak the layout with a ‘suspended’ sunbed or an open-air cockpit dining area. Either way, a pair of large fold-down bulwarks expands the usable party space to around 430sqft and you also get a stern garage big enough for a 4m tender.

Up at the bow, seating built into the forepeak and into the front end of the superstructure are split by a central sunbed with configurable backrests, bringing all kinds of options in the way the space can be arranged.

And a full-size flybridge delivers another 300sqft of outdoor space. That’s organised around a starboard twin helm, a dining area for eight and an optional kitchen and bar, all beneath the shelter of an optional louvred T-top with electrically retractable biminis.

The main deck saloon works pretty hard too. You would expect expansive windows on a boat like this but what is particularly welcome are the sliding doors – particularly on the starboard side, where they enable the internal dining area to open out onto the terrace. There’s also a galley at the port side, plus a spacious lounge further forward, with a chaise longue and a cosy sofa.

Down below, it’s clear that the dynamic is geared more keenly toward cruising cabins than that of the GT75. For a start, rather than revolving around a single staircase, a central set of steps leads down to the full-beam owner’s cabin, the port VIP and an independent, standalone day heads.

Another staircase to port of the redesigned helm then takes you down to a pair of ensuite twin cabins at the bow. And ahead of that, accessed by means of a private hatch on the foredeck, is another set of steps, this time to access a very handy crew cabin with a bunk and ensuite bathroom.

As regards performance, the new 72’s ‘warped hull’ design has been engineered specifically for IPS drives. It comes with a pair of D13 IPS-1050s as standard but most people will choose to upgrade to IPS-1350s for speeds around 35 knots. As a boat designed for comfy long-distance cruising, the range also looks strong.

With 6,000 litres of fuel and 1,200 litres of water as standard, a gentle 12-knot cruise will apparently return a fuel flow of 80 litres per hour for a very generous range of around 900 miles.

Pardo Endurance 72 Specifications:

LOA: 72ft 2in (22.0m)

Beam: 18ft 7in (5.66m)

Engines: Twin D13 IPS-1050s or IPS-1350s

Top speed: 27 knots

Price: €3.69M ex VAT

Contact details: www.pardoyachts.com

