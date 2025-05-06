Outer Reef 540 first look: Plenty of windows with minimal interior design bringing modernity

Clean lines and an abundance of glass add a modern twist to the new Outer Reef 540's trawler yacht styling.

American brand Outer Reef is developing a new entry model for its Adventure range of modern trawler yachts. The 540 Adventure is a modern semi-displacement flybridge craft measuring 56ft 5in (17.2m) overall and was designed in Holland by Studio Delta.

Despite being an all-composite build, it has the kind of clean lines and sturdy profile more normally associated with a Dutch steel or aluminium vessel. That’s because its big sister, the 780 Adventure, is in fact built from steel at Outer Reef’s recently acquired yard in Holland. The decision on where the 540 Adventure will be built is still pending, but contract builders in North-Eastern Europe or Taiwan are the current front-runners.

The 540 Adventure’s contemporary interior scheme comes from UK-based Julian Moore. The split-level main saloon features an aft lounge at deck level with a raised amidships galley and an internal staircase to a hard top-protected flybridge above.

With commanding views through those trawler-style windscreens, the pilothouse has its single-seat helm on the centreline and more lounge seating to starboard, while to port there are stairs to the lower deck, a side-deck door and a pair of aft-facing bar stools that address the galley counter.

There are settees and tables in both the cockpit and the foredeck lounge. The upper helm position seats two and is offset to starboard, which provides room to port for another large double-table dining area.

The aft end of the flybridge is intended for a 450kg-capacity crane and a tender.

Inside the Outer Reef 540

Accommodation consists of three cabins and two shower rooms. There’s a VIP double forward, with its bed set diagonally. It shares its starboard-side ensuite with a twin-bed cabin across the lower lobby to port. The full-beam owner’s cabin is amidships aft and has a queen-size double that’s slightly offset to port to balance floor space between a relatively shallow cupboard storage unit to port and a deeper-set sofa to starboard.

A large lazarette can be configured as a crew cabin if required. Propelled by twin 600hp Volvo Penta D8 diesels on v-drive shafts, it has a claimed range of 2,000nm at around nine knots thanks to a 4,700-litre fuel tank. The top speed should be in the low 20s with a fast cruise of around 18 knots.

Expect a typical driveaway specification to weigh in at around £2.3 million including VAT. Hull no 1 is due to splash next summer.

