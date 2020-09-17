Finnmaster R6 first look: Scandi speedster promises a lot of bang for your buck

New for 2020, the Finnmaster R6 is a bowrider version of the cuddy cabin T6, which is good for a top speed of almost 50 knots flat out.

For those who can’t envisage themselves spending a night on board, the Finnmaster R6 makes good sense and has a bow section that converts from seating to a sunpad with the help of a couple of infill cushions.

Finnmaster is an experienced boatbuilder – it also builds Grandezzas – and that knowledge shows in how much the designers have made of the R6’s diminutive hull.

There is a two-way navigator seat that flips to face the dinette when needed, under-seat storage is excellent and more infill cushions slot in to transform the cockpit into a sunpad as well.

On top of the 30-litre drawer fridge, there is an 18-litre portable fridge that slides into a locker and can be removed and taken with you to the beach.

It is, however, not all straight-laced Scandi sensible: with the largest 200hp Yamaha outboard, the Finnmaster R6 will top out just shy of 50 knots.

Specification

LOA: 20ft 10in (6.39m)
Beam: 7ft 5in (2.29m)
Engines: Single outboard 130-200hp
Top speed: 47 knots
Starting price: £46,134 (inc. VAT)

The cockpit is thoughtfully designed with no wasted space

