The new flagship Pursuit OS 445 fishing machine is the real deal. Howard Walker explains why he’ll be making a beeline to see it at FLIBS 2022…

Call it the Pursuit of happiness. Happiness in owning a boat that is, first and foremost, a lean, mean, capable fishing machine. Then, a close second, a well-equipped and versatile weekend cruiser.

The Pursuit OS 445 comes in as the new flagship of the OS-for-Offshore fleet, and the biggest boat of any kind to date from the prolific Florida-based builder that turned out its first craft back in 1977.

The 445’s fishing boat credentials are impressive. It features a deep, wide cockpit and more rod holders than the Andrea Gail.

Then there are the two massive 300-litre in-floor fish boxes, and 8,400 litres of refrigerated fish storage that includes a 280-litre cooled fish box in the transom.

For the non-fisherfolk in the party, the Pursuit OS 445 piles on the comfort with plenty of seating in the cockpit, up on the bow, and inside the cosy saloon.

One cool feature is the hydraulically-rising, massively-over-engineered window that opens-up the cockpit to the saloon. That, and the fold-down bulwark on the starboard side for hauling-in that hard-fighting swordfish you’ve just hooked.

Less impressive are the black-framed sliding windows in saloon, which look like an after-thought. Those and the faux teak on the saloon floors. Practical, yes – worthy of a million-pound-plus boat, not so much.

For overnighting, the accommodation below runs to a forward owner’s cabin, a separate, though rather bleak-looking guest cabin, and a spacious head and large shower.

But fishing is the focus here, and part of that is running fast to a favourite hole and wetting a line. To get there fast, the Pursuit OS 445 comes standard with triple Yamaha XTO 425s that can punch to a top speed of 43 knots and cruise comfortably at 26 knots.

Pursuit OS 445 specification

LOA: 46ft 6ins (14.2m)

Beam: 13ft 10in (4.21m)

Engines: 3 x 425hp Yamaha XTOs

Top speed: 43 knots

Starting price: $1.6 million (£1.4m)