Cruisers Yachts is going super-sized with its new Cruisers 50 GLS flagship, which is debuting at FLIBS 2022…

Wisconsin-based Cruisers Yachts knows that when you build a roomy 52-foot weekender-on-steriods, you’re going to have a small army of friends and family pleading to come aboard.

Which is why the outdoor galley in this impressive new Cruisers 50 GLS – the new flagship in the yard’s rapidly-expanding GLS series – features not one, but two electric grilles, two fridges – three if you add the one belowdecks – and ice maker and two sinks.

Completed just in time for its 2022 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show debut, the 50 GLS joins a line-up that includes last year’s new Cruisers 34 GLS, the 38 GLS and 42 GLS.

The 50’s hull is all new, from the computer screen of Cruisers’ design go-to, Donald L. Blount & Associates, who worked with the builder’s team of in-house designers.

They focused on building-in acres of comfy seating, including a big, U-shaped area in the bow, along with plenty of cockpit seating. One nice feature is that everything is on same level, with no steps to trip over.

Drop-down side terraces at the stern extend the cockpit width, and there’s genuine teak decking throughout to add to the boat’s upscale look and feel.

For weekends away, there’s a good-sized, seperate owner’s cabin in the bow with large, full-width windows in the roof, together an under-cockpit guest cabin with two singles. There’s only one head however, which seems stingy on such a party-friendly 52-footer. Get in line, buddy.

As seems to be the new norm on big, beefy dayboats, triple Mercury Verado V12 600s are called-in to do the pushing. Joystick control makes docking a breeze.

Since Cruisers, and its more upscale Cantius off-shoot, were snapped-up by boating behemoth MarineMax in 2021, sales have gone through the roof.

Expect demand for the Cruisers 50 GLS to be high. Even at an ambitious $2.1 million a pop.

Cruisers 50 GLS specification

LOA: 52ft 4ins (16m)

Beam: 14ft 6ins (4.4m)

Engines: 3 x 600hp Mercury Verado V12s

Top speed: 30 knots (approx)

Starting price: $2.17 million