Aquaspirit 7m RIB first look: Best of both worlds? A RIB’s sea-keeping ability with guest space in the cockpit

The Aquaspirit 7m RIB's deep-vee aluminium hull gives the performance and sea-keeping of a RIB... but D-section tubes free up more space in the cockpit for guests

Keen boaters will know how effective a well-designed RIB can be at cutting through lumpy seas, but until now that has often come at the expense of a rather cramped cockpit.

Ukrainian builder Aquaspirit reckons it has overcome that by using D-shaped inflatable tubes. In eliminating the usual circular tubes’ intrusion into the cockpit, it says its new

700 flagship has more internal space than any other 7m RIB on the market.

We don’t know if that is definitely the case but having had a good look round the new model at the Trailboat Show in Basingstoke in April, we can certainly confirm that it’s a very effective solution.

The extra internal beam it frees up is put to good use with a sociable C-shaped bench at the stern and a smaller aft-facing set surrounding a folding table. A second seating area forward provides more lounging space which also converts to a big sunpad.

Basic cooking facilities and a fridge under the helm seats add to its day-boating credentials, and there’s just about room for a camping-style toilet in the centre console.

The aluminium hull has a 22-degree deadrise, which bodes well for its seakeeping, and when fitted with a 250hp Suzuki outboard, it’s claimed to reach 50 knots.

Build quality seems decent, rather than exceptional, but there are some nice touches like black powder-coated grab rails and cleats, and it’s available in the UK for a very reasonable £89,995, inc VAT and a road trailer.

Aquaspirit 7m RIB Specifications:

LOA: 22ft 10in (6.96m)

Beam: 9ft 6in (2.88m)

Engine: 200-300hp Suzuki outboard

Top speed: 40-50 knots

Price from: £89,995 inc VAT

Contact details: www.aquaspiritribs.co.uk

