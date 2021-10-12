Countdown to Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 2021: Cruisers 34 GLS

This new 34fter from one of America’s favourite boating brands is all about family fun.

If ever there was a nautical version of Dr. Who’s space-defying Tardis, it could well be the latest from Wisconsin-based Cruisers Yachts, the 34 GLS.

In this compact, high-sided 34fter – it’s actually closer to 36ft bow to stern – Cruisers manages to squeeze in beds for four, a separate stand-up head and shower, a spacious bow seating area, and big cockpit with twin L-shaped seats.

This is the first new model to emerge from the 68-year-old Cruisers brand since it was snapped-up by American boating behemoth, MarineMax, in June. Cruisers currently builds 16 different models, from 33 to 60 feet.

This new 34 GLS slots neatly between Cruisers’ 338 Outboard and 38 GLS Outboard models and is targeted with laser-precision at fun-loving families craving a day on the water.

Think of it as the spiritual successor to the hugely-popular, hugely-affordable Sea-Ray Sundancer line-up. Today, the Cruisers 34 GLS sits between Sea-Ray’s more upscale Sundancer 320 and 370 Outboard models.

Up front, there’s comfy seating for eight with a drop-in table to transform the space into a huge sunpad. Behind the helm, there’s a Swiss Army knife of folding, flipping and extendable seating that adapts for sunning, drinking or dining.

Those high topsides allow a surprisingly spacious cabin for overnight stays or just an escape from the sun, or rain. Down here, there’s a convertible dinette and a tucked-away double if you need a nap.

Power choices include twin or triple supercharged Mercury Verado 300s. To us, three seems like overkill, as the twins can give a top speed of around 40 knots and cruise at low 30s with excellent fuel efficiency.

This new Cruisers 34 GLS will make its show debut at the 2021 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show and should attract plenty of interest.

Cruisers 34 GLS specification

LOA: 35ft 10ins (10.9m)

Beam: 11ft 8ins (3.6m)

Engines: 2 x Mercury Verado 300 outboard

Top speed: 40 knots

Starting price: TBC