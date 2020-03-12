Jetten is back, under new ownership and with a raft of fresh models in the pipeline.

The first of a new generation of stylish, efficient boats is the Beach 55, designed by Cor D Rover with naval architecture by Albert Nazarov, whose back catalogue includes everything from leisure power catamarans to special purpose commercial craft.

The Jetten 55 has been designed for fast efficiency, with Volvo Penta IPS providing a balance of performance and fuel economy. Jetten claims the boat will hit 34 knots with the largest engines but, thanks to a fuel capacity of 3,500-4,000 litres (depending on spec), will cover 675nm between the pumps at 10 knots. Unusually for a Dutch shipyard, it will be made from vacuum-infused GRP, not steel or aluminium.

Available as a coupé with a glass sunroof or a flybridge, the latter uses the boat’s generous beam to great effect and features a top deck with bags of floor space as well as a nice mix of seating areas plus the obligatory wetbar.

Jetten has a reputation for being flexible when it comes to interior design and the Beach 55 is no different. There are six different layouts available to choose from including galley-up and galley-down configurations with as few as two or as many as four cabins. This is unusual for a boat this size – you’d be hard-pushed to find many 55-footers that boast such versatility.

No matter the spec the master cabin stays the same, stretching across the boat’s beam amidships and including a heads with twin sinks and a walk-in wardrobe. The first boats will be delivered in 2021.

Specification

LOA: 55ft (16.7m)

Beam: 19ft 2in (5.85m)

Engines: Volvo Penta IPS950/1050

Top speed: 34 knots

Price from: €1.85m (ex. VAT)