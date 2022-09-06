Rand Boats claims its new Rand Source 22 will be one of the most affordable electric sportsboats on the market when it goes on sale later this year, as well as one of the fastest.

Two electric boat options enable it to cover both these extremes in addition to a range of inboard and outboard petrol and diesel engines of up to 250hp.

When propelled by Torqeedo’s Deep Blue 50 outboard, it will carry a price tag of less than €100,000 but when fitted with Rand’s much more powerful 170kW electric inboard it will be capable of short-burst speeds of up to 50 knots and sustained cruising at 28 knots.

The Source 22 uses a deep-vee hull with a raceboat-like length-to-beam ratio of around 4:1. It has a near-plumb stem and sports a distinctive indented relief on its topsides.

The open layout features a sunbed in the bow, a centre console helm protect by a raked windshield and a long open cockpit with two helm seats, a table and a transom sofa with movable backrests that converts to a sunpad.

The design also includes a bimini top that stows quickly and neatly away when not in use and a built-in swim ladder and tow mounts for watersports.

Prices for the Rand Source 22 start as low as €63,900 ex-engine and taxes. The first petrol model is due to launch later this month with the electric version following in October. Rand builds its range of 18-30ft runabouts in Croatia.

Rand Source 22 specifications

LOA: 22ft / 6.7m

Beam: 7ft 7in / 2.3m

Engines: Inboard/outboard diesel/petrol/electric options

Top speed: Up to 50 knots

Starting price: €63,900