Saga 385 first look: Savvy Scandi cruiser belies its unglamorous name

Norwegian yard Saga is far too savvy to fall for passing fads, preferring to continually refine and develop its range of practical, thoughtfully designed and beautifully built semi-displacement cruisers.



This latest 385 model is a development of the Saga 365 but with an extended waterline for faster, more efficient cruising and a revamped interior that looks as good as it feels.

Don’t be fooled into thinking this means the yard is behind the times – the hull is vacuum infused with top-quality vinylester resin making it lighter, stronger and more resistant to osmosis than many of its flashier rivals.

Power comes from a single big D6 engine with a V-drive shaft protected by a shallow keel for maximum reliability and minimum maintenance.

The main deck of the Saga 385 is ideally set up for entertaining, with a big, sociable cockpit and sliding doors into a surprisingly generous saloon and galley.

The fixtures and furnishings are all of the highest quality and there’s an honesty and solidity to it that feels deeply reassuring.

And if you really can’t live with the name (Saga boats has nothing to do with Saga holidays/insurance), you won’t be the first British owner to ask for the branding to be removed.

Specification

LOA: 39ft 7in (12.1m)

Beam: 11ft 4in (3.47m)

Engine: Single Volvo 340-480hp

Speed: 28 knots

Price: £349,500 (inc. VAT)