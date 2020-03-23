Working from boat: Chris Evans hosts Virgin Radio show from his Star Craft 45

Serial boat owner Chris Evans invoked the spirit of pirate radio last week by taking his Virgin Breakfast Show onto the Thames

The host explained that this was his way of sparing his team the commute into London and the increased risk of coronavirus infection that comes with it.

Chris’ boat Sun Star was moored up outside his house in the Buckinghamshire town of Marlow, 36 miles west of the Breakfast Show’s usual home in London Bridge.

Evans added that the broadcast was a “trial” to future-proof his show against further travel restrictions.

“”We are back where commercial radio started. We are back on the ocean waves, sort of…

“I think there’s every possibility we will be doing the show from here quite soon, we’re waiting for news,” he added.

The boat that rocked

Sun Star is one of the largest Star Craft models ever built. Launched in 1963 as hull number two in the series, it has changed hands several times over the years, with owners as far afield as Jersey and Sheffield.

Previously know as White Minx and Asterisk*, she sank in 1997 before being rebuilt by Stanilands of Hull.

Chris Edgeley of the Star Craft Owners’ Club told MBY: “Chris [Evans] isn’t a member, but he’s a passionate boater and we’re glad to see he’s making good use of her.”

Sun Star is Chris Evans’ latest boat, but he is perhaps better known in boating circles for owning The Snapper, hull number one in the Sunseeker 121 Yacht series, which he bought from F1 supremo Eddie Jordan in 2012. The British-built superyacht has since changed hands and been renamed Al Faisal.