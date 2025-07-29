See More From Princess Yachts
-
-
Princess S65 review: 'It pushes through the rev band fast, topping out at 35 knots'
-
What it's like on a €70,000 per week, 80ft motor yacht charter
-
Princess S72 review: A sensational new British sportscruiser
-
Princess X80 review: What we learned from our exclusive sea trial test
-
Princess F65 sea trial review: World's first test of this brand new £3m flybridge
-
Princess F45 review: Could this be Princess's best flybridge yacht yet?
-
Princess X95 review: Widebody design ushers in a brave new world
-
Princess V55 test drive review: All the boat you will ever need?
-
Hall of fame: Top 10 greatest Princess Yachts of all time