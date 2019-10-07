Princess V55: The best sportscruiser yacht on the market today?

The V55 feels as if Princess has distilled over 50 years of boat building knowledge into an attractive and tightly proportioned 58ft 5in sportscruiser

From the confines of a Southampton Boat Show berth anyway, it’s hard to see what the design team could do to improve the V55.

The main deck effortlessly blends sunbathing space, an outdoor dinette and sheltered saloon into one cohesive space, thanks in no small part to the vast glass doors that quickly and quietly descends into a cavity in the lower deck.

There is access to the port side deck through the cockpit seating but an infill with a proper backrest can be installed to create an unbroken arc of seating around the dinette table.

The attention to detail on the V55 is terrific, a particular high point being the television that is mounted on a rotating base so it can be set to face any direction – even out to the cockpit – at the touch of a button.

Another button above the galley causes three deep shelves to rise up magically from the countertop when required.

Interestingly the lower deck foregoes a twin third cabin in favour of bunks which, according to Princess, allowed the V55 to be that bit narrower and to add a couple of knots to the top speed.

No doubt that narrower beam will aid seakeeping too, which is important on a boat capable of nearly 40 knots with the largest engines.

Specification

LOA: 58ft 5in (17.81m)

Beam: 15ft 3in (4.65m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta D13 900hp/1,000hp

Top speed: 37 knots

Price from: £1.06m (ex VAT)