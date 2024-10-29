Princess S65 review: ‘It pushes through the rev band fast, topping out at 35 knots’

Torn between the V and F Class flagships? The new Princess S65 might be the boat you’ve been waiting for…

Princess’s S Class of sleek, agile sportsbridge yachts are getting all kinds of attention these days. We saw the introduction of the S72 a few months back and we can apparently look forward to a new S Class flagship in the form of the S80 when it makes its debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival later this month.

But what’s particularly interesting about the new Princess S65 is its position in the Princess fleet and its potential appeal on the wider market. After all, while it can’t help but position itself as a direct alternative to the 65ft flagship models in both the V Class sportscruiser line and the F Class flybridge range, it also appears to offer a very realistic alternative to the distinctly prestigious S72 at a much more manageable size and price. But before we leap to grandiose conclusions, let’s get on board and see how it actually compares.

S Class Day Spaces on the Princess S65

It’s no secret that the S Class tends to flex the balance between internal shelter and external conviviality in favour of the latter, but when you step into the saloon, it’s clear that the use of relatively narrow side decks has done really good things in terms of maximising the volume. As you would expect of a sportsbridge cruiser, the space is split into two levels to help preserve headroom at the aft end, where the stooping deck of the flybridge kicks in.

While the lower tier of the Princess S65’s saloon is dedicated to a port galley and a starboard L-shaped dinette, the upper level is dominated by a C-shaped lounge opposite the helm and starboard cabinet. As you tend to see on Princess motor yachts though, the fluidity of the space is very strong, thanks to broad companionways, cleverly contoured furniture and a starboard dinette that straddles the step, helping to soften the transition between the two deck levels.

As for the features in here, the starboard galley looks very well conceived. It wraps around you and projects aft into the cockpit, where a lifting window and a forward facing cockpit dinette make the two spaces feel particularly well integrated. There’s also a full-height fridge-freezer in here, plus an electric hob and oven and a drained ice chest, sunk into the work surface outboard of the twin sinks. The optional dishwasher is well positioned directly next to these sinks and there’s also a low-level divider to protect the forward guests from galley splashes without physically cutting them off from the conversation.

Further forward, views from the lounge are excellent, both aft and on the beam but they are restricted by the dash structure and the foredeck cushions when you try to look forward. If you ignore the external bow lounge, this means that there are only two seats on the main deck with a forward view – not a problem at anchor or in a marina but for guests who like to have a view of the sea ahead of them when underway that may be an issue. In every other respect the layout works a treat. Brightness is very strong, thanks to a wide three-panel glazed sunroof above the helm; and the fact that the test boat has the optional starboard side bucket seat adds some lovely extra sociability to the mix.

Outdoor Options

Just as on the S72, the new Princess S65 deliberately focuses on the outdoor spaces and, once again, they are a major highlight. As intimated, the aft cockpit is a very sociable spot – and all the more so because it features another optional starboard side seat, which nestles into a wonderfully sheltered corner at the aft end of the superstructure facing aft towards the main dinette. But there’s also a thoughtful glazed section built into the structure back here so if you’re perching on this seat, you still get very decent views to the side.

Further aft, the Princess S65 uses a raised sunbed with integrated backrests above a fore-and-aft tender garage that opens up onto a high-low platform big enough to accommodate a 3.25m tender. That garage is bookended by a dedicated engineering space on the port side and a crew cabin to starboard, and that makes sense in a couple of major ways. For a start, the engineering compartment enables Princess to reduce the size of the engine bay, helping limit reverberation. It also means you can access items like the batteries, the Seakeeper and the air conditioning units without having to endure the heat from your engines.

It would be good to see Princess go one step further though and relocate the generator from the engine bay to the engineering space to insulate it even more convincingly from the sleeping quarters. But if you opt for the Princess S65 without the crew cabin, then you get a larger, more open-plan underdeck space, which enables you to achieve exactly that.

The foredeck and flybridge are just as well thought through as the cockpit and every bit as sociable. The bow features a broad curved bench that faces forward towards a pair of sunbathing units, each with a reversible backrest so you can use them as dedicated forward-facing sunloungers or neat aft-facing bench seats. And although it’s designed to be compact and low-slung, the flybridge is even more effective.

It features a continuous starboard seating unit, which provides excellent lounging spaces ahead of the helm so you can keep the skipper company. It also uses a Windy-style sliding backrest so you can shift the emphasis between the dinette’s aft-facing bench and the forward section’s convertible sunbed. Over at the helm itself, a gap in the seats enables the co-pilot to come and go freely without disturbing the skipper and there’s also a refrigerated chest built into the back end of the co-pilot seat.

As for the wet bar, that’s positioned at the aft end of the flybridge to whisk steam and smells away from your guests when you’re sitting bow-to-the-wind at an anchorage. It features an electric barbecue and a sink, plus a handy worktop bin; and there’s also an attractive cut-out in the aft moulding back here, so you can get a direct line of sight down to the guys on the cockpit sunbeds and feel just that bit more connected.

Proven Lower Deck

The lower deck precisely mimics that of the 65-footers from the V and F Class. That revolves around a full-beam owner’s cabin amidships with a long transverse bathroom that divides it off a little more from the engine bay aft. Ahead of this is a twin cabin to starboard and a bunk cabin to port, plus an ensuite VIP cabin in the bow space. The two main cabins are every bit as spacious as you’d expect but it’s the starboard side twin that we were pleasantly surprised by. While its footprint isn’t vast, it provides plenty of headroom and hanging storage, plus big hull windows, a couple of port lights and a bed conversion mechanism that uses an internal belt, enabling you to do away with unsightly runners in the carpet.

There’s also an ensuite bathroom ahead of this but, of course, that is shared with the port bunk room and the day guests. In any case, we know perfectly well that this is an effective lower deck arrangement so as we re-emerge into the saloon, it’s good to see that the engines have burst into life and we’re on our way out to discover whether the drive also lives up to expectations.

Easy-access Sport

The S65 comes with engine options. You could trade the test boat’s MAN 24L V12 1400s for a pair of 16L MAN V8 1200s, saving around 800kg while lowering the top end by a couple of knots. But for our money, that would be a shame because, rigged like this, the S65 is a fun boat to drive. It pushes through the rev band quickly, topping out at almost 35 knots, turning acutely in about three boat lengths and regaining its trim on the straight like a boat with the weight in precisely the right place.

Whether you’re running through a beam wind or looking to lower the bow in a head sea, the tabs work a treat and the splash deflection looks surprisingly good too, flinging the water sufficiently wide that nothing makes its way inboard until the very aft end.

The helming practicalities also make plenty of sense. At the main helm, the skipper’s side door is partnered with a port window, so both movement and communication are well taken care of. In addition to the dash-top air vents, you also get an enormous vent down by your backside, which is blissful when the weather heats up. And when you head up top, the driving environment is even better. In spite of the fact the helm station is positioned to port, it’s so large that the skipper sits pretty much on the centreline.

Views of the bow are excellent, even from the sitting position (which is by no means a common trait on a sportsbridge cruiser) and there’s a brilliant degree of adjustability at both wheel and seat to help make yourself comfortable. As for the helming interface, there are all kinds of aids on offer to help with parking these days but it never hurts to get a proper view of the swim platform – and that’s exactly what you get through the cutaway for the flybridge steps. In terms of ergonomics then, as well as dynamics, the S65 delivers a thoroughly reassuring and enjoyable experience.

Price as reviewed: £3,852,000.00 Ex. VAT

Verdict Comparisons with other boats in the S Class are of course inevitable – and when you compare the S65 to the larger S72, there are a few key differences to consider. For instance, while the S72’s crew cabin enjoys direct access from the swim platform, the S65 uses a hatch built into the starboard side of the sunbed. The S65 also lacks the private owner’s staircase, the raised main deck companion seating and a couple of pleasing details like the oval grabrails and the ornate metallic-dot graphics on the engine vents. Its fourth cabin is a bunk rather than a twin and it lacks the compact toys locker in the tender garage lid too. But if you’re a keen cruiser who enjoys a bit of sport, then in almost every other regard, the S65 is a very sound match for the S72. You get sleeping for eight in four cabins. You get a dedicated tender garage, a separate engineering room and a fore-and-aft crew cabin. You also get F Class accommodation, a healthy dose of V Class agility and plenty of dayboating flexibility. And while, as a highly specced 70ft-plus Princess, the S72 remains the more distinctly premium platform, the S65 provides 90% of the S72 experience for about 30% less money. And viewed in that context, this fresh and direct alternative to the V and F Class flagships might yet find favour as the most warmly received sportsbridge cruiser of the lot. CONTACT: Princess Motor Yacht Sales +44 (0)1489 557755 www.princessyachts.com

Details

LOA: 67ft 7in (29.61m)

Beam: 5ft 9in (5.09m)

Draft: 5ft 5in (1.66m)

Displacement: 42,277kg (light)

Fuel Capacity: 4,100 litres

Water Capacity: 802 litres

Engines: MAN V12 1400s

RCD: B18

