Out now, the November 2024 edition of Motor Boat & Yachting

Top ten news stories:

Boat show round-up; De Antonio’s new coupé; Williams’ first electric tender; Bond bike for RNLI

New boats:

The most outstanding new boats from the Cannes Yachting Festival

Spectacular Scotland:

Ian Furby embarks on a 4-day cruise in the Western Isles

Tested:

Jeanneau db/37 | Azimut seadeck 6 | Hardy 50ds

The vinyl frontier:

Hugo gives his 22ft Karnic a fresh lease of life with a vibrant vinyl wrap

MBY guide to climate control:

Everything you need to know about heating and air-conditioning

New tech:

Scania hybrid system

New dutch master:

Patrick Parker swaps work for wanderlust with a custom-built Super Lauwersmeer 42 OC

Used boat:

Fairline Targa 34 – Proof that premium sportscruiser entertainment needn’t cost a fortune

Find me a: modern classic

How to: ferry glide sideways