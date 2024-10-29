Out now, the November 2024 edition of Motor Boat & Yachting
Top ten news stories:
Boat show round-up; De Antonio’s new coupé; Williams’ first electric tender; Bond bike for RNLI
New boats:
The most outstanding new boats from the Cannes Yachting Festival
Spectacular Scotland:
Ian Furby embarks on a 4-day cruise in the Western Isles
Tested:
Jeanneau db/37 | Azimut seadeck 6 | Hardy 50ds
The vinyl frontier:
Hugo gives his 22ft Karnic a fresh lease of life with a vibrant vinyl wrap
MBY guide to climate control:
Everything you need to know about heating and air-conditioning
New tech:
Scania hybrid system
New dutch master:
Patrick Parker swaps work for wanderlust with a custom-built Super Lauwersmeer 42 OC
Used boat:
Fairline Targa 34 – Proof that premium sportscruiser entertainment needn’t cost a fortune
Find me a: modern classic
How to: ferry glide sideways