Sunseeker Ocean 156 review: See inside this spectacular 82ft superyacht

With spectacular internal accommodation on all three decks, Sunseeker has pulled off a packaging masterpiece with the Sunseeker Ocean 156, its all-new 82ft superyacht

Size does matter, it turns out, at least when it comes to a certain type of boat. What started off as a gradual trend to squeeze ever more volume from a sub-24-metre category hull has evolved into a full-blown space race.

Sunseeker, Ferretti, Pearl and Azimut are all at it, building upwards and outwards to maximise internal capacity, particularly in the key 80-100ft sector, but it’s Princess that really seems to have nailed it, first with its controversially styled but very successful Princess X95 ‘superfly’ and latterly with its slightly shorter but arguably even more impressive Princess X80.

For a while, Sunseeker was left looking a little flat-footed. Its beamy Sunseeker Ocean 90 may have offered impressive space on its main and lower decks, but without a raised pilothouse or fully enclosed upper deck, it couldn’t match the X95’s sheer volume.

The hastily conceived Sunseeker Ocean 182 was a decent attempt at bridging the gap, but adding a roof to a top deck that was originally designed as an open flybridge was never going to be as effective as a purpose-built tri-deck design.

That’s where this new Sunseeker Ocean 156 comes in. A clean-sheet design on an 82ft platform with internal accommodation on all three decks, it takes full advantage of the layout to create one of the most spacious and versatile 80-85ft craft the world has ever seen.

Recommended videos for you

If that sounds like hyperbole, take a look at some of these photographs or better still have a peek on board one at a boat show and we defy you to disagree. It is astounding how big it feels for a boat of this length.

Some of this is down to its physical dimensions; with a maximum beam of 21ft 6in (6.56m) it is 18in wider than a Princess X80 and only 12in narrower than the vastly longer Sunseeker 100 Yacht. It’s also tall. Very tall – the air draft is a towering 30ft 6in (9.6m) above water level.

And unlike most ‘wedding cake’ designs where the decks get progressively smaller the higher up you go, the Sunseeker Ocean 156’s main and upper decks are almost as long as each other. The result is not the prettiest profile in the marina but it certainly achieves its goal with a huge volume (for an 82-footer) of 156 gross tonnes – hence the 156 model name.

Beach Club Class

It’s not just about the numbers though; it’s the versatility of the layout and the impact it has on guests and crew. The most obvious win is that by moving the helm to the enclosed upper deck, the main deck can be given over entirely to entertaining. And how.

The original Ocean 90’s beach club stern was always one of its strongest assets and the Sunseeker Ocean 156 offers all that and more. Its stern platform is so wide it can carry a Williams 435 and a jetski on it as well as four Seabobs in the lockers under the steps to the cockpit (two per side).

There’s also a flip-up grill recessed into the starboard coaming and Sunseeker’s brilliant (if expensive) optional X-Tend seating system that provides a sunlounger facing out to sea on the aft platform but rises up to become an inward-facing extension to the cockpit at main deck level.

Article continues below…

The cockpit itself has free-standing furniture that can be arranged how you like and a built-in wet bar with a fridge and icemaker but there’s also an ‘outside’ day heads tucked into the starboard corner, meaning guests can nip in here in their wet swimming gear without having to traipse through the saloon.

However, the real wow factor is reserved for the moment you step through the sliding glass doors into the saloon. Or galley. Or dining area. It could be any of the above because Sunseeker offers no less than four different layout options for the main deck.

The one you see here has the main lounging area aft, the galley amidships and the dining area forward but you can also have the lounge forward and the dining area aft, or the galley aft with a dining table alongside it and a larger seating area forward. Last but by no means least, you can close off the forward section to create a main deck owner’s cabin.

Massive Main Deck

Sunseeker is able to offer all these different solutions because the main deck is all on one level with no steps, bulkheads or fixed points other than the internal stairs up to the skydeck and down to the cabins. As well as the versatility this offers, it makes for an exceptionally open space that feels even bigger for being surrounded on all sides by floor to ceiling windows.

It also has four different access points – two sliding glass doors amidships opening onto the side decks and a further pair forwards giving access to the foredeck – allowing a free flow of people and air right through the interior.

Factor in the extra width of the hull, that prevents the long, thin corridor effect some saloons suffer from, and it all adds up to an extraordinarily light, spacious, well-proportioned and well-ventilated main deck that feels more like a luxury beachside apartment than the usual 80ft motor yacht.

The galley is worth a special mention as, in the test boat’s layout, it is the physical and social centre of the main deck. As a family boat this works a treat but given that most owners are likely to have at least one or two crew to help with cleaning, docking and catering duties, some may find this a little too intrusive.

You can screen the galley off, to give you and your crew more privacy, but this would spoil the end-to-end vista through the yacht. We’d also pass on the main deck cabin option for the same reason, unless you really need five ensuite cabins.

The one gripe we have is the large fixed television in the port corner of the aft lounge. It’s only blocking a relatively small part of the window but we can’t help feeling they should find a way of concealing it and, if possible, reducing the size of the aft bulwarks to make more of the view through those full-height windows.

Top Deck Treats

Although our test boat only had an internal staircase to the upper deck, you can add an external one in the port side of the cockpit. The foredeck lounge also merits a mention, because although it’s relatively short by 80ft standards, the asymmetric layout of the two opposing corner dinettes and the decision to hide all the anchor gear under deck hatches means it’s a surprisingly useful, sheltered space. There’s another wet bar and fridge here too.

The trouble with the Ocean 182 is that you sacrifice quite a lot of outside space in return for an enclosed upper deck. On the Sunseeker Ocean 156 you get to have your cake and eat it. Its upper deck still has a fully enclosed helm and lounge area but the open aft deck is considerably longer than the 182’s and there’s a second open forward deck ahead of the bridge.

The aft deck has more freestanding furniture and another wet bar, while the forward one comes fitted with a large C-shaped dinette or an optional hot tub.

Admittedly the helm station and sky lounge are slightly smaller than the 182’s but the addition of an opening sunroof above the helm, a sliding glass door to port, a drop-down window to starboard and another big skylight above the lounge actually make it a more pleasant place to be.

Lower Deck Luxury

Another reason for not specifying the main deck cabin option is because the four cabins on the lower deck are special enough as they are.

Once again that extra-wide beam makes all the difference, creating valuable extra floor space in the two guest suites (one twin, one double) that difference, creating valuable extra floor space in the two guest suites (one twin, one double) that share the beam amidships as well as the full-beam master further aft. But it’s the forward VIP that impresses most, because thanks to an unusually big entrance lobby, it actually lives up to its billing as a second master cabin.

The main owner’s cabin is bigger still with the benefit of a desk/vanity area to starboard as well as a walk-in wardrobe and twin-basin ensuite behind the bed. All four cabins enjoy large hull windows, unusually generous ensuite bathrooms and a very high standard of fit, finish and fittings courtesy of Design Unlimited’s stylish new colour palette.

The only potential fly in the ointment is the rather cramped crew space sandwiched between the owner’s cabin and the engineroom. It does have its own access from the side deck and the two separate cabins do have some natural light and ventilation but they are pretty small and the shared heads and mess/laundry area can feel a bit airless at sea. Then again, it is ‘only’ an 82-footer so perhaps that’s to be expected.

Performance and Seakeeping

The Sunseeker Ocean 156 is a big boat by any standards. At 74.6 tonnes it displaces almost 12 tonnes more than a Princess X80 yet it is fitted as standard with relatively modest 1,300hp MAN V8s.

You can, however, upgrade these to the same 1,650hp V12s fitted as standard to the X80, as our test boat had been.

These felt ideally suited to the hull, delivering effortless and efficient displacement cruising at 9-10 knots, solid mid-range acceleration and comfortable planing performance of 20-22 knots, albeit at the cost of tripling the fuel consumption from 8 litres per nautical mile to 23.

It’s neither as quick flat-out as the X80 we tested in 2023 with the largest 1,900hp engine option (25.1 knots vs 30.8 knots) nor as fuel-efficient (460lph at 20 knots vs 400lph) but that’s unlikely to prove a decisive factor on this type of boat.

The range is probably of more interest to most potential owners, which according to our figures should be around 1,000nm at 9 knots or 300nm at 20 knots from its 8,500-litre tank with 20% still in reserve.

Perhaps more surprising is how well it coped in the messy Solent sea conditions of our test. With all that weight and windage up top we had been concerned that it might feel top heavy during turns or in a beam sea but the hull’s natural stability at speed combined with the electric Humphree fin stabilisers and auto trim interceptors did a fine job of keeping it all in check.

Even during full-lock turns at 20 knots, it behaved impeccably, leaning into the turn just enough to feel natural while maintaining a tighter turning circle than expected at 3-4 boat lengths. Technically these electronic aids are optional but I don’t think even Sunseeker would recommend buying one without them as the difference was immediately apparent when we switched them off in the marina to come alongside.

The view from the bridge is very good for a boat this big and there are additional optional wing helm stations on the upper port deck and the starboard side of the cockpit for berthing duties. It’s also exceptionally quiet up here, largely because it’s so far removed from the hull and engine noise, and remarkably dry and comfortable given that rather bluff looking bow.

Sunseeker Ocean 156 specifications

LOA: 82ft 6in (25.14m)

BEAM: 21ft 6in (6.56m)

DRAFT: 6ft 1in (1.86m)

AIR DRAFT: 30ft 6in (9.6m)

DISPLACEMENT: 74.6 tonnes

FUEL CAPACITY: 8,500 litres

WATER CAPACITY: 1,500 litres

ENGINES: 2 x 1,300hp MAN V8 or 1,650hp MAN V12

PRICE: from £5.58 million (with MAN V12s)

CONTACT: sunseeker.com

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.

Plus you’ll get our quarterly Custom Yachting supplement where we share the last on offer in the superyacht world and at the luxury end of the market. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.