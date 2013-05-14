Boat test video: Fairline Targa 33 and 38

What happened when we compared two used boats: the earliest Fairline Targa, the 33, and a much later model, the Fairline Targa 38? Watch this boat test video to see the evolution of a sportscruising great

We were lucky enough recently to be able to take out two used Fairline Targas, an original 33 and a 2010 version of the Targa 38, fitted with twin D6 370s.

It was a splendid day on the water that reminded us just what a strong bloodline this sportscruising great has.

Watch this used boat video to see how the original Fairline Targa 33, stood up against the Targa 38.