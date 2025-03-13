Schaefer V44 first look: Next-level luxury

Having tested the smaller Schaefer V33 back in 2023, we already knew that, in spite of their cool Mediterranean swagger, Schaefer’s V-line dayboats are built, rigged and equipped like proper mini ships and the new Schaefer V44 is no exception.

But the first thing that hits home is, of course, the generosity of the day spaces. With its full-beam T-top, the open aft deck is enormous, particularly with the twin drop-down terraces deployed.

There’s also plenty of room for a pair of proper swim platforms on either side of the show boat’s triple outboards – and they’re well-equipped too, with a swim ladder, an A-frame and a transom shower, plus stylish sunken cleats for a trip-free play space.

As for the furniture, there are no great surprises there. Walkaround decks orbit an aft sunpad, a central dinette, a transverse wet bar, a triple helm, and a forward island sunbed. But the dinette itself is a great design, with four reversing backrests that enable eight people to face forward underway.

Despite the fact that the helm seats butt up against the wet bar, there’s also loads of space at the helm, and that sense of volume is very much replicated down below.

As a dayboat, you don’t get a permanent bed in the bow, but what you do get is actually more practical than that. There’s a really well- proportioned lounge down here, and if you need a bed in the bow, a simple flip-over cushion and privacy curtain enable you to achieve that in about three seconds flat. The port galley is also remarkably effective, and in addition to a starboard bathroom, there’s also a full-beam guest cabin, big enough for three or four kids, beneath the saloon deck.

Article continues below…

Quality throughout is predictably strong and the standard package is also really high-spec. In addition to items like the deck shower, hot and cold water and electric toilet, you get the sunbathing cushions, a fully equipped wet bar, the Zipwake tabs and an air-conditioned cabin with a proper galley, all without ever having to visit the options list.

The cruising credentials also look good. Triple 510L tanks, arranged one behind the other, ought to provide a cruising range in excess of 200 miles, while keeping the weight as low and central as possible for a surefooted drive. And while the show boat’s triple Verado V10 400s offer a top end of around 46 knots, you can also spec it with triple 600s for 52 knots, or you can change the dynamic with a pair of Volvo Penta IPS-650s or 440hp diesel sterndrives.

In short, if you’re in search of a really classy Mediterranean dayboat in the style of a Fjord or a Pardo, this fresh and infectious Brazilian party platform has everything it needs to muscle its way into the mix.

Schaefer V44 specificiations

LOA: 44ft 8in (13.61m)

BEAM: 13ft 8in (4.17m)

ENGINES: triple Verado V10 400s

TOP SPEED: 46-52 knots

PRICE: from €1,075,182 ex VAT

CONTACT: schaeferyachts.com

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.