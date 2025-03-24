Sunseeker Manhattan 68 first look: Big changes inside

There might not be too many changes from the outside but inside, the 2025 model of the Sunseeker Manhattan 68 it's all change!

Normally, we don’t pay much attention to mid-life model upgrades, which often over- promise and under-deliver, but the 2025 model year Sunseeker Manhattan 68 does the exact opposite. The exterior changes are so subtle as to be almost indistinguishable, but the interior packs in an entire smorgasbord of new features, layouts, options and finishes that fundamentally change the way it looks and feels.

For the boat spotters among you, the most obvious giveaways from the outside are the lack of shark-fin mouldings at the aft end of the flybridge, and new stainless steel overhang supports that sprout at an angle from the transom rather than rising vertically from the cockpit seats. The latter not only free up space and views in the cockpit but create a frame for a drop-down privacy blind.

Once on board, there’s no missing the changes. The old forward-facing cockpit dinette has been swapped for a more open L-shaped design with views over the starboard side. This links up beautifully with the new interior layout. Instead of the previous compact galley to starboard with a dinette to port, the new galley spreads across the full beam with a dining table in the middle of it.

Push the sliding glass doors over to starboard and the inside and outside spaces merge. There is even an option to swap the freestanding table and chairs for a fixed banquette with a reversible backrest so you can sit facing out to sea.

The main saloon is a couple of steps up from here and can either be left open to the galley or screened off by eye-level lockers and louvres. There’s another big change here with the option to lose the separate midships staircase to the owner’s cabin in favour of a wider saloon.

But we’d be inclined to keep it, as it provides extra privacy, and the alternative entrance eats into the fourth cabin space, sacrificing the twin-bed layout for bunks. The only downside of the slightly narrower saloon is a large fixed television that blocks the view out to starboard.

The final big change is up on the flybridge, where the relatively small dinette and freestanding sun loungers aft have been combined into one enormous seating and dining area. This can be extended even further with the aid of a sliding front bench that doubles as the portside helm seat. Fresh exterior fabrics and an entirely new interior palette courtesy of Design Unlimited complete the comprehensive raft of upgrades.

Sunseeker Manhattan 68 specifications

LOA: 69ft 7in (21.21m)

BEAM: 17ft 3in (5.26m)

ENGINES: Twin 1,000-1,200hp MAN diesel

TOP SPEED: 31-32 knots

PRICE: From £2.45m

CONTACT: sunseeker.com

