Boot Dusseldorf 2025

Europe’s biggest and best boat show returns

If you’re looking for a boat show that brings together the best of the world’s boats, yachts, watersports equipment and marine services in a single place, Dusseldorf is the place to be. Held from 18 to 26 January 2025, this nine-day international marine showcase will once again be staged at the Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre and the numbers make for exciting reading….

World-class boat show

Staged across 220,000 square metres of covered exhibition space, boot Dusseldorf will involve 1,500 exhibitors from 67 countries, displaying more than 1,000 boats. Around 214,000 visitors will attend the show’s 16 interlinked exhibition halls, creating an infectious festival atmosphere. And the calibre and variety of exhibits is also something special. There are individual halls dedicated to motorboats, luxury cruisers and superyachts, as well as to catamarans and sports fishers. If you favour wind over throttle, 86 international sailing exhibitors will also be on hand to showcase everything from affordable daysailers to performance cruisers and oceangoing bluewater yachts.

World-first boats

Dusseldorf 2025 has been chosen as the launchpad for some spectacular world debuts. The Solaris 60 Coupe, the XR 41 from X-Yachts, the Virtue V10 Cabin and the XO EXPLR 44 will all be appearing at the show for the first time. The new Aquador 400HT will be staking its claim as one of the best value family cruisers you can buy. The hotly anticipated new Marex 440 will be appearing for the very first time with its party-friendly “Scandinavia” layout. Galeon will be back with the world debut of its new four-season 435 GTI. And from Britain, the chief exhibits will include high-profile world debuts for both the Princess F58 and the new and improved Sunseeker Manhattan 68.

Recommended videos for you

Activities and events

Boot Dusseldorf features dedicated sections for the full range of marine activities. They include everything from tenders & toys to travel & charter and engines & accessories. They also include purpose-built zones for diving, canoes & kayaks and surf & watersports – and it’s all backed up by a programme of hands-on activities, events and seminars, covering every aspect of life on the water.

From the Dive Center in Hall 12 to the World of Paddling in Hall 14, this is a boat show where you can do much more than just look. Whether you’re into diving, surfing, skimboarding, kite surfing, stand-up paddling or canoeing, you will find workshops, advice and equipment ready and waiting – and that makes boot Dusseldorf virtually unique in the world of marine exhibitions.

Perfect family festival

Boot Dusseldorf is also one of the most family-friendly boat shows you can attend. The Sailing School in Hall 15 features a 25x10m pool plus wind machines so your kids can learn the sailing basics. The Maritime Classroom also turns into an interactive adventure with the chance to examine freshwater creatures under the microscope. And with free entry for children aged 12 and under, no boat show in the world is so easy for families to enjoy.

Key visitor info

Tickets to boot Dusseldorf cost €19 for boot.club members and are valid for two days of the fair. Trade visitors can buy tickets for €26, granting them access to the fair and the trade visitor lounge from 9:30am. Otherwise, public opening hours are from 10am to 6pm every day. All information about getting to the event by car, plane or train can be found at www.boot.com.

In the meantime, you can whet your appetite with a look at the video section on the Boot Dusseldorf website. And if you want to check out the latest highlights or search for a specific boat with a view to planning your visit, you can check out the latest exhibitor list here.