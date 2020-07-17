Full speed ahead: Hunt Yachts’ Ocean 76 launched *sponsored post*

The Hinckley Company’s newest expedition yacht goes anywhere, anytime - and accommodates a large party for the afternoon as easily as it takes you on a month’s cruise.

Recently Commissioned, the Hunt Ocean 76 is a recent UK launch for The Hinckley Company, delivering a versatile blend of Ocean Series capabilities in a strikingly handsome expedition yacht. The Ocean 76 is as fast, nimble, and simple to manage as much smaller yachts, yet has the volume and option to customise seen only on much larger vessels.

Designed by the iconic C. Raymond Hunt Design studio, the Hunt Ocean 76 hull is built to American Bureau of Shipping standards with a 20-degree transom deadrise that provides a stable ride in the roughest conditions. Powered by twin 1,900hp Caterpillar C32 ACERT engines, the yacht cruises at 26 knots and reaches 31 knots wide open. On longer passages, you can throttle back and cruise at 10 knots, extending your range to that of expeditions-style yachts.

The interior of the Ocean 76 features extensive brightwork and teak-and-holly decks chosen by its owner working with a curated team of interior designers and stylists. As an owner, you may choose to engage with Hinckley’s preferred designers (complimentary) or your own to arrive at an interior that uniquely reflects your style.

The vessel on display in Swanwick early next month will feature an interior designed by the accomplished Rhoades Young Design of Lymington. Regardless of your choice and whether you place the galley on the main deck or below, guest traffic will flow easily from aft cockpit onto bridge or through main salon and belowdecks, making it possible to entertain a large party with plenty of social distance.

The main salon provides you, your guests and family with a generous living space for dining, watching a movie, or socializing out of the elements. Unlike so many other modern yachts of its size, you’ll find superior storage capacity hidden in the beautifully executed cabinetry and belowdecks.

And depending on the layout you choose, you have room for four en suite cabins—or an office and a private area for reading and relaxing instead. Crew quarters are standard.

The engine room has excellent headroom (2 meters) and easy access to different mechanical systems; the electrical system is controlled from a well-marked, central switchboard; and at the helm station, you’ll find fingertip-controls with available CAT360 joystick control, Humphree interceptors and stabilisation for a comfortable ride, a full suite of Garmin navigation instruments and more.

For a limited time, the Hunt Ocean 76 is available for viewing in Swanwick Marina at the British Motor Yacht Show (1-9 August). Earlier this Summer, The Hinckley Company, launched the all-new Hunt Ocean 63 in Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

About The Hinckley Company

Hinckley has been building and servicing America’s finest yachts since 1928. Founded to build and care for the boats of the local lobstermen in Southwest Harbor, Maine, Hinckley quickly developed a reputation for unsurpassed quality and innovation.

The years that followed saw the company building true classics of American yachting from the Bermuda 40 to the Picnic Boat. Each new Hinckley yacht carries with it the symbol, Talaria, which marks the swift pursuit of superior ideas.

Today, Hinckley builds highly innovative, owner-driven, power and sailing yachts from 29 to 76 feet. Nine yacht care centres from Maine to Florida complete the Hinckley offering by providing service, refits, transportation and storage for a pinnacle ownership experience.

To learn more about The Hinckley Company, visit: hinckleyyachts.com