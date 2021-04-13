Pixii Electric Boats: Navigating tomorrow’s waters

Pixii Boats is a UK-based start-up dedicated to the design and production of electric boats without compromise.

Founded by three passionate and principled entrepreneurs with a deep love of the sea and a determination to drag the boat building industry towards a cleaner, brighter future, our goal is to prove you can enjoy all the same fun and functionality of a traditional sportsboat without damaging the very waters you use it in.

What makes Pixii Boats special?

Unlike other electric boat brands, we build our craft from aluminium rather than composites. Not only is this lighter, tougher and more cost-effective, it uses no oil-based resins in the manufacturing process and is 100% recyclable at end of life. Almost all plastics are made from chemicals that come from the production of planet-warming fuels (gas, oil and even coal).

In short we take a holistic view of the entire production cycle to guarantee maximum sustainability and ensure you can enjoy your boating guilt-free.

What’s the secret of our boat’s performance?

As well as the weight and efficiency advantages of an aluminium hull, all Pixii boats use class-leading batteries offering exceptional power density. Paired with hydrodynamically-efficient waterjet drives, this allows for an estimated top speed of 40 knots and a range of more than 100nm.

What models does Pixii make?

Our first offering is the 26ft Pixii 800 but we have also started work on a 20ft model and have plans to go larger. In the meantime, the Pixii 800 will be available with a wide range of different layouts, power and finish options, from a bare hull and drivetrain for use as a safety boat or harbour launch, to a richly detailed and luxuriously appointed twin-motor sportsboat suited to leisure duties as a standalone dayboat or a superyacht tender.

Why go electric?

Like it or not, the days of fossil-fuelled boats are numbered. Just as car manufacturers are having to divert from building petrol and diesel fuelled cars to electric vehicles in the face of government legislation and customer demand, so the boat world will eventually be forced to go the same way.

We want to be ahead of that curve, leading the way forward, not just because it’s the right thing to do, but because it’s also what our customers desire. Nobody wants to be stuck with obsolete technology that may prove difficult to sell or even dispose of.

Are electric boats more efficient?

Internal combustion engines are inherently inefficient; around only 30% of the fuel’s energy is converted into propulsion, the rest is wasted on incomplete combustion, excess heat, noise and friction.

By using an electric motor, around 95% of available energy can be converted into propulsion. The electricity needed to charge the batteries in our Pixii 800 can be obtained from energy utility companies who only supply power from 100% renewable energy sources.

Will buying an electric boat make a difference?

Most industries are carefully considering ways to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, while also improving efficiency, productivity and customer experience. To date it’s seen electric hybrid cars, buses and scooters become commonplace in our daily lives. With boats contributing around 2.2% of global emissions, the industry is looking for change to reduce its carbon footprint by 50% by 2050.

How can I experience the new Pixii 800?

We realise that not everybody is ready to buy an electric boat without experiencing for themselves what it’s like to cruise in near silence with zero fumes and only the sound of water passing the hull to accompany their progress. Contact us to arrange this unique sensory experience.

Where can I find out more?

You can follow our story by registering your interest on www.pixii.co.uk, emailing charlie@pixii.co.uk or calling +44 (0) 1202 377277.