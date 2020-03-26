How to buy Motor Boat & Yachting from home

If you can no longer buy Motor Boat & Yachting magazine from the shops but still want to read it in from the comfort of home here’s how to do it...

Print issues

You can order MBY print issues delivered to your door either as a one off or on longer-term subscription deals using Magazines Direct. A single current or back issue costs £7.49 (£5.50 for the magazine, plus £1.99 for p&p) on Magazines Direct, or there are subscription offers that include delivery from as little as £22.49 for six months (£3.75 per issue inc p&p).

Digital issues

You can also get digital versions of the magazine to read on a computer, phone, tablet or eReader.

iPhones, iPads and computers

Digital subscriptions are also available on Magazines Direct. There are six-month, one-year and two-year subscription options available from just £18.99. We will soon be offering single issue sales too.

MBY also has its own digital magazine platform (the MBY app) on the Apple App Store. Here you can buy single issues for £4.99 without having to subscribe. Simply search for Motor Boat & Yachting and download the app for free. Issue sales are made through the app and linked to the credit/debit card set up on your Apple ID.

Android phones and tablets

All other phones and tablets use Google’s Android operating system. To buy a digital magazine on an Android device you will first need to download a digital magazine platform; the two we recommend are Amazon Kindle and Zinio. These can also be used to read the magazine on an eReader. You can buy single issues of the digital magazine on both of these platforms for the same price as the print edition.

What about back issues of the magazine?

You can buy individual back issues in print on Magazines Direct or in digital format via the MBY app or Zinio. The issues that are available will appear automatically on your device.

Where else can I find MBY?

Don’t forget our YouTube channel where you find boat reviews, yacht tours, cruising guides and technical tutorials to help you get your boating fix.